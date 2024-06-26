Lionel Messi and Argentina vs Chile in Copa America 2024 at MetLife Stadium

Copa America has made it again to MetLife Stadium with Lionel Messi and Argentina dealing with Chile in a Group A matchup Tuesday night time.

This can be a bitter, renewed rivalry between these two South American neighbors, with Chile defeating Messi and Co., 4-2, on penalties within the 2016 Copa America Ultimate, which was additionally held in East Rutherford in entrance of 82,026 followers.

With each groups already taking part in one match to date on this yr’s event, this is what you could find out about Tuesday night time’s sport, a deeper dive on the current historical past between these two golf equipment, and extra for Argentina vs. Chile at MetLife:

What time, channel is Argentina vs. Chile for Copa America 2024?

Followers seeking to catch this must-see match could have a while earlier than the sport begins, with kickoff not till 9 p.m.

Argentina vs. Chile will air on FS1. If you do not have that channel, you are in luck as Fubo TV, who carries FS1, presents a free, seven-day trial to new subscribers on the streaming service.

Are tickets nonetheless obtainable for Argentina vs. Chile?

The reply is sure. Listed below are the present, lowest costs for 2, last-minute tickets to see Messi in motion versus Chile at MetLife:

SeatGeek: Beginning at $742.80 (together with taxes and costs) in Part 342, Row 22.

StubHub: Beginning at $795 (together with taxes and costs) in Part 332, Row 22.

How have Argentina, Chile fared in Copa America 2024?

Every nationwide workforce has performed one sport to date throughout group stage play.

Argentina gained 2-0 over Canada of their first sport of the event final Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In the meantime, Chile continues to be on the lookout for their first purpose of Copa America after a 0-0 draw towards Peru on June 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Argentina vs Chile soccer historical past previous to Copa America 2024

Main up Tuesday’s match, it has been a fairly even matchup with three attracts within the final 5 conferences. The lone exceptions are a number of one-goal victories for Argentina with a 2-1 win over Chile in a FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on Jan. 27, 2022 in Calama, Chile.

Three years prior, Argentina clinched third place on the 2019 Copa America Match with one other 2-1 victory over Chile in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

That is the primary time these two nations will meet on U.S. soil since a 0-0 attract a world pleasant on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 5, 2019.

The 2016 Copa America victory was Chile’s final win over Argentina, as they’re 0-3-3 within the final six head-to-head matchups main as much as Tuesday night time’s contest.

Copa America 2024 schedule

The final day of group stage play is on July 2.

After that, the schedule for this yr’s Copa America proceeds as follows:

Quarterfinals: July 4-6 in Houston (NRG Stadium) and Arlington (AT&T Stadium), Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), and Glendale (State Farm Stadium)

Semifinals: July 9-10 in East Rutherford (MetLife Stadium) and Charlotte (Financial institution of America Stadium)

Third-place sport: July 13 in Charlotte (Financial institution of America Stadium)

Ultimate: July 14 in Miami (Arduous Rock Stadium)

Who’s the favourite to win Copa America 2024?

Following the surprising draw between Brazil and Costa Rica on Monday night time, Messi and Argentina are actually the odds-on-favorites to win this yr’s event.

Listed below are the betting odds for all 16 groups to win this yr’s Copa America by way of FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey as we strategy midway by group stage motion:

Argentina: +160

Brazil: +250

Uruguay: +490

Colombia: 9/1 (+900)

USA: 13/1 (+1300)

Mexico: 17/1 (+1700)

Chile and Ecuador: 41/1 (+4100)

Venezuela: 60/1 (+6000)

Canada: 110/1 (+11000)

Peru: 120/1 (+12000)

Paraguay: 210/1 (+21000)

Costa Rica: 260/1 (+26000)

Bolivia: 490/1 (+49000)

Jamaica: 650/1 (+65000)

Panama: 1000/1 (+100000)

