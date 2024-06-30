June’s-Biggest-Win-Hit-on-5-Lions-Megaways

Actually massive wins are uncommon. It’s like that good parking spot, efficiently folding a fitted sheet or pulling your earphones out of your bag with out them being tangled. Sure, to some, it might appear to be a legendary prevalence. Nevertheless it occurs. And when it does, it’s like discovering out your cat can really use the bathroom!

At BitStarz, we’re all about cats who clear after themselves and, in fact, massive wins. And in June, we had a doozy. One fortunate BitStarz participant managed to snag a $392,889.51 win whereas enjoying 5 Lions Megaways from Pragmatic Play. Not a foul chunk of change for a click on of a mouse!

Meet the 5 Lions

The win that our fortunate participant managed to attain may be very near the slot’s absolute restrict, which is $400,000.

The 5 Lions Megaways slot options cascading reels. This mechanic removes all symbols concerned in a successful mixture, permitting new symbols to fall into the empty spots. This provides you a shot at finishing one other successful mixture.

The slot encompasses a wild image that substitutes for different symbols to finish or enhance successful mixtures. The image additionally carries a random multiplier quantity that’s utilized to any successful mixture it’s concerned in

A spherical of the slot’s free spins function is triggered when three or extra scatter symbols seem on the reels. As soon as triggered, you’ll get a variety of choices to select from, differing within the variety of free spins and wild multipliers..

The slot options excessive volatility and provides an RTP of 96.50%.

