Julie Chrisley Was Just Resentenced: Inside The Decision

A federal decide has reached a verdict in Julie Chrisley’s resentencing listening to.

On Sept. 25, a decide declined to cut back the truth star’s jail sentence in her fraud and tax evasion case.

In 2022, Julie and Todd Chrisley have been discovered responsible of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US. Todd Chrisley obtained a 12 12 months sentence, whereas his spouse was sentenced to seven years in jail, NBC Information reported.

On June 21, 2024 the eleventh U.S. Circuit Court docket of Appeals decided that the unique decide within the trial miscalculated Julie Chrisley’s sentence, citing “inadequate proof” that she was part of a financial institution fraud scheme when it originated in 2006.

In consequence, the sentence was vacated and a decrease courtroom was ordered to resentence Julie Chrisley.

Julie Chrisley was current for the listening to, which happened in Atlanta, and briefly addressed the courtroom. “I apologize for my actions and what led me to the place I’m in the present day,” she stated, per AP. She additionally stated, “I can not ever repay my youngsters for what they’ve needed to undergo, and for that I’m sorry.”

Based on a ruling obtained by TODAY.com, the courtroom “offered justification for the sentence imposed.” Julie Chrisley was re-sentenced 84 months (seven years) in jail and 5 years of supervised launch. She was initially sentenced to seven years.

The day earlier than her mom’s resentencing, Savannah Chrisley requested her Instagram followers to maintain Julie Chrisley of their ideas forward of the listening to.

“Tomorrow, September twenty fifth, is my mother’s resentencing date. All I ask of y’all is simply to wish. Pray for my mother, pray for my household, and pray for the decide. Pray that my momma will get to come back dwelling to a group of people that want her & love her ❤️🙏🏼,” she captioned the submit.

Savannah Chrisley additionally addressed her mom’s resentencing in a July episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, calling the information “a very massive deal” and saying she hoped Julie Chrisley can be dwelling “by Thanksgiving.”

“Now we sit and wait, hopefully, not more than 90 days to go for that listening to,” she stated on the time. “Hopefully, she comes dwelling. If she comes dwelling, oh, my gosh, life shall be so a lot better.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving their sentences in several states and first reported to their separate prisons in January 2023. On Sept. 8, 2023, the Federal Bureau of Prisons diminished Todd and Julie Chrisley’s sentences by two years and 14 monthsrespectively.

Based on a Bureau of Prisons file search on Sept. 25, 2024, Julie Chrisley is anticipated to be launched April 22, 2028.

The “Chrisley Is aware of Finest” stars’ authorized woesoriginated in 2017 when Todd Chrisley was investigated in Georgia after he did not pay state earnings tax for years. In 2019, a federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted Todd and Julie Chrisley on the next fees: 12 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US.

After settling their tax evasion cost and paying $147,944.75, the couple went on to face their 12-count federal indictment and have been convicted in June 2022.