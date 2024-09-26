Eric Adams

Reactions to Eric Adams’ Federal Indictment

After information broke Wednesday night time that the mayor was indicted by federal prosecutors, a refrain of elected officers and native leaders have referred to as for Eric Adams to resign, whereas others say they’re withholding judgement till extra particulars are launched. Adams has maintained his innocence.

Eric Adams at an occasion Tuesday night time, a day earlier than he was indicted.

Eric Adams, who took workplace because the one hundred and tenth mayor of New York Metropolis at first of 2022 and has been gearing as much as run for re-election in a crowded race for Metropolis Corridor subsequent yr, was indicted by federal prosecutors Wednesday, the New York Instances first reported.

Whereas particulars of the allegations in opposition to him had not been made public as of early Thursday morning, the indictment follows months of hypothesis and a number of corruption investigations surrounding the Adams administration. Plenty of high-ranking officers have had their telephones seized and houses searched, and a number of other have resigned in current weeks.

Information web site THE CITY, citing sources acquainted with the investigation, reported that the mayor “is being charged with appearing as an unregistered international agent for taking actions in his official capability after receiving donations from international sources.” Federal authorities have been wanting into Adams’ 2021 election marketing campaign since final yr for alleged unlawful donations tied to the Turkish authorities, a number of media retailers reported on the time.

