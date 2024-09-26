Hoda Kotb is leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show early next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Hoda Kotb, a fixture at NBC for greater than twenty years, says she’s going to go away her morning perch on the “Right now” present early subsequent 12 months, telling staffers “it’s time.”

In a memo to her workforce — and later in an emotional on-air reveal Thursday — Kotb stated her sixtieth birthday this summer season helped set off the departure: “I noticed all of it so clearly: my broadcast profession has been past significant, a brand new decade of my life lies forward, and now my daughters and my mother want and deserve a much bigger slice of my time pie.”

Kotb has co-anchored “Right now” with Savannah Guthrie since 2018, filling in after Matt Lauer was fired amid sexual harassment allegations. She continued to co-host of the fourth hour of the morning present with Jenna Bush Hager, having beforehand hosted it alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. Kotb first joined NBC Information as a correspondent for “Dateline” in 1998, and later joined “Right now” in 2007.

Her daughters are Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

Kotb was surrounded by her co-workers when she instructed viewers of her determination, saying, “That is the toughest factor on this planet” and “I’ve been practising so I wouldn’t cry, however anyway, I did.”

“We love you a lot,” Guthrie, who has co-anchored “Right now” with Kotb for greater than 5 years, stated with tears in her eyes. “And once you go searching and see these tears, they’re love. You’re so cherished. We don’t need to think about this place with out you.”

Kotb’s goodbye be aware talked about lots of her co-workers, like Al Roker: “Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest pal at 30 Rock.”

“Fortunately and gratefully, I plan to stay part of the NBC household, the longest work relationship I’ve been fortunate sufficient to carry near my coronary heart. I’ll be round. How might I not? Household is household and also you all will all the time be part of mine,” she wrote.