Jiri Prochazka reacts to UFC 303 loss vs. Alex Pereira: ‘I need to evolve … or don’t fight again’

Jiri Prochazka understands what must occur if he ever desires to succeed in the championship degree once more following his UFC 303 loss to Alex Pereira.

Prochazka (30-5-1 MMA, 4-2 UFC) suffered a second loss to Pereira (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) in lower than eight months Saturday when he was dropped and stopped within the second spherical of the sunshine heavyweight title rematch at T-Cellular Enviornment in Las Vegas, placing him in a tough spot within the weight class.

It’s sometimes a difficult scenario for fighters who’re 0-2 in opposition to the present champion of their division, and that’s now the fact for Prochazka.

The previous titleholder issued a press release within the aftermath of UFC 303, and acknowledge that development to his skillset is require if he desires to succeed in the highest, and if he can’t decide to that, then retirement is in play.

“Hiya everybody – thanks for all of your help,” Prochazka in a press release on Instagram. “Because of you Alex for the combat. You was higher. And just one factor goes on my thoughts, that I have to evolve to the following degree, or don’t combat once more. So easy, to be the strongest, that is the way in which. Thanks. See you within the health club.”

Prochazka will probably face a medical suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Fee on the heels of the stoppage defeat.

The 31-year-old didn’t broaden any additional on what his future holds, however it’s clear he’s reflecting significantly on what the outcome vs. Pereira means for his combating future.

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) prepares to combat Alex Pereira…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) prepares to combat Alex Pereira (not pictured) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) prepares to combat Jiri Prochazka…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) prepares to combat Jiri Prochazka (not pictured) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves)…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves)…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves)…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves)…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves)…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) is helped after dropping to…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) is helped after dropping to Alex Pereira (not pictured) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) is helped after dropping to…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) is helped after dropping to Alex Pereira (not pictured) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alex Pereira (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

MMA: UFC 303 – Pereira vs Prochazka

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) reacts after dropping to Alex…

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) reacts after dropping to Alex Pereira (purple gloves) throughout UFC 303 at T-Cellular Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports activities

Story initially appeared on MMA Junkie