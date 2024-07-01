Hezly Rivera of New Jersey makes U.S. Olympic gymnastic squad

Hezly Rivera of Oradell made the U.S. Olympic gymnastics squad late Sunday night, becoming a member of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey ― 4 athletes who have been additionally on the group for the Tokyo video games in 2021.

Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong will journey to Paris in July as alternates.

Rivera, who’s the youngest member of the group at age 16, has earned two first place throughout finishes as a junior at nationwide competitions, most not too long ago on the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California. She took one other all-around on the 2023 Winter Cup.

In 2024 on the Winter Cup, she completed third within the throughout, however grabbed a gold medal on the stability beam.

When the group was introduced after the trials resulted in Minneapolis, Rivera mentioned she was “ecstatic” about making the group and credited her household and the sacrifices she and different have made to realize this objective.

Males’s U.S. Olympic gymnastic group

The lads’s gymnastic group can be set, with Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, Stephen Nedoroscik and alternates Shane Wiskus and Khoi Younger going to Paris.