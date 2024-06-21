Copa América opening ceremony performer: Who is Feid?

Argentina – Canada stay on-line rating, stats and updates | Copa América 2024

The 2024 Copa América kicks off on Thursday with an interesting battle from Group A; reigning champions Argentina tackle a gifted Canada group at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Argentina are sizzling favourites to begin their match journey with a win and La Albiceleste boast the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez of their ranks. However these received’t be the one stars on present. Forward of kickoff the night’s leisure will get underway with the Copa América opening ceremony.

Star of the present shall be Colombian singer Feid, who was not too long ago introduced because the performer for the high-profile occasion. The 31-year-old is a nine-time Latin Grammy nominee and is usually recognized by his stage title, Ferxxo.

What’s the 2024 Copa América music?

Feid, or Ferxxo, is at present travelling the United States and Canada on his Ferxxocalipsis live performance tour. He takes the present to Atlanta, Georgia for Thursday’s grand opening and can have the eyes of the world on him for the set.

“Since we started organizing CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, we targeted on involving and supporting artists like Feid, who symbolize the eagerness and dedication of South Américans,” stated CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez.

“Our aim is to make this CONMEBOL Copa América an unforgettable, vibrant match that every one followers can really feel the greatness of our soccer, and we’re positive that with this opening present, we’re transferring in the direction of that aim.”

However whereas the performer has now been confirmed, it’s much less clear precisely what he shall be performing. Regardless of rumours that ‘Punteria’ by Shakia and Cardi B can be the music of the 2024 Copa América the organising physique has not but launched particulars of the official observe. In reality, Shakira’s file label Sony Music have confirmed that ‘Punteria’ is simply the official music of Televisa/Univision’s protection of the match.

The content material of Feid’s opening ceremony remains to be unknown however don’t be stunned if we hear the official music of the 2024 Copa América for the very first time stay on Thursday. Groups from throughout the Americas will collect for this summer season’s pan-continental match in america and Feid will fireplace the starter’s pistol on the race to glory.