George Clooney, who co-hosted recent Biden fundraiser, says president should step aside in 2024 election

Actor George Clooney, who simply weeks in the past hosted a fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s reelection marketing campaign, referred to as for the president to exit the 2024 race in a New York Occasions op-ed revealed Wednesday.

“I really like Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice chairman and as president. I take into account him a good friend, and I imagine in him. Consider in his character. Consider in his morals. Within the final 4 years, he is gained lots of the battles he is confronted,” Clooney wrote.

“However the one battle he can’t win is the combat in opposition to time. None of us can. It is devastating to say it, however the Joe Biden I used to be with three weeks in the past on the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘large F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the identical man all of us witnessed on the debate.”

George Clooney and President Joe Biden seen right here on June 16, 2024. Joe Biden/X

Clooney’s feedback go in opposition to Biden’s claims that the controversy was only one “unhealthy evening” or a “unhealthy episode,” as he informed ABC Information anchor George Stephanopoulos in Biden’s first post-debate tv interview.

Additionally, the stinging language lands Clooney among the many rising refrain of Democrats — from elected officers to high-profile donors — asking the president to permit one other, youthful nominee to guide the Democratic Celebration’s ticket.

“Would it not be messy? Sure. Democracy is messy,” wrote Clooney. “However wouldn’t it enliven our occasion and get up voters who, lengthy earlier than the June debate, had already checked out? It certain would.”

“The brief ramp to Election Day can be a profit for us, not a hazard,” Clooney continued. “It might give us the possibility to showcase the longer term with out a lot opposition analysis and detrimental campaigning that comes with these ridiculously lengthy and costly election seasons.”

A Biden marketing campaign official didn’t reply on to the op-ed, however pointed ABC Information to Biden’s latest feedback insisting he’s remaining within the race, together with his Monday letter to Democratic lawmakers the place he stated he is “firmly dedicated” to staying within the race to the tip.

On this Dec, 4, 2022 file photograph President Joe Biden, proper, greets actor George Clooney through the Kennedy Middle honoree reception within the East Room of the White Home in Washington, DC. Bonnie Money/UPI/Bloomberg through Getty Photos, FILE

Biden praised Clooney’s character at a 2022 White Home reception for the Kennedy Middle Honorees — a gaggle that included Clooney.

“One factor I respect most about George — and I imply this sincerely — is his deep empathy,” Biden stated, including that “he all the time remembers the place he got here from.”

After describing Clooney’s advocacy work, together with on weapons, Biden stated, “He is aware of the work stays unfinished, but he’s unrelenting and undaunted. That is character in actual life. And that is George Clooney.”

ABC Information’ Chris Donovan contributed to this report.