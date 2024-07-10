MS-13 leader pleads guilty in case involving 8 murders, including deaths of 2 girls on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A frontrunner of an MS-13 gang clique in New York pleaded responsible Wednesday to racketeering and firearms prices in a case involving eight murders, together with the 2016 killings of two highschool ladies who had been hacked and overwhelmed to loss of life as they strolled via their leafy, suburban neighborhood on Lengthy Island.

Alexi Saenz entered the plea in federal court docket in Central Islip and faces 40 to 70 years in jail. Prosecutors beforehand withdrew their intent to hunt the loss of life penalty in his case.

The 29-year-old will probably be sentenced Jan. 31.

Through the listening to, Saenz spoke sparingly via a Spanish interpreter because the decide requested him a collection of sure and no questions in regards to the plea deal and the crimes he was admitting to.

Saenz stated in a press release learn out by his lawyer that he had ordered or accredited the killings of rival gang members and different individuals who had disrespected or feuded with members of his clique.

Amongst these had been the killings of Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, lifelong mates and classmates at Brentwood Excessive Faculty who had been killed with a machete and a baseball bat.

Saenz stated he wasn’t current when the kids had been killed however had cellphone conversations with different gang members in regards to the assault beforehand.

He additionally admitted to offering cocaine and marijuana to gang members to promote on the streets — the proceeds of which went towards shopping for firearms, extra medicine and offering contributions to the broader MS-13 gang.

Saenz’s attorneys and his supporters declined to remark following the listening to.

Kayla’s father Freddy Cuevas stated outdoors of court docket that he was disenchanted that the loss of life penalty had taken off the desk within the case.

“He’s an animal. He’s inhumane,” Freddy Cuevas stated of Saenz. “Hopefully justice will probably be served quickly and we are able to put this all behind us so far as the households are involved.”

Nisa’s mom, Elizabeth Alvarado, expressed reduction that she and different households of the victims wouldn’t must undergo the trauma of a trial.

“All I need is my daughter to be at peace,” she stated via tears as she wore a black shirt along with her daughter’s identify on the again. “The extra time we’ve out, she isn’t going to be at peace. On the finish of the day, she goes to be joyful as a result of it would all be over.”

The ladies’ deaths led to questions on whether or not police had been aggressive sufficient in confronting what was then a critical menace of gangs growing inside space excessive faculties.

For months in 2016, Hispanic youngsters and younger males had been disappearing in Brentwood, a working class neighborhood 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) east of New York Metropolis. After Cuevas and Mickens had been killed, police found the our bodies of three different younger individuals in Brentwood, ages 15, 18 and 19, who had vanished months earlier.

Police and federal brokers arrested dozens of suspected members of MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, a transnational prison group believed to have been based as a neighborhood avenue gang in Los Angeles within the mid-Nineteen Eighties by individuals fleeing civil struggle in El Salvador.

Kayla Cuevas’ mom, Rodriguez, grew to become an anti-gang activist after her daughter’s loss of life however was herself killed in 2018. Rodriguez was fatally struck by a automobile throughout a dispute over a memorial marking the second anniversary of her daughter’s loss of life. The driving force, Annmarie Drago, pleaded responsible in 2024 to negligent murder.

Prosecutors stated Saenz, also referred to as “Blasty” and “Massive Homie,” was the chief of an MS-13 clique working in Brentwood and Central Islip referred to as Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside. Expenses are nonetheless pending in opposition to his brother, Jairo Saenz, who prosecutors say was second-in-command within the native gang.

___

Observe Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.