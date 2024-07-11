Crypto Pundit Forecasts $600 Price Target

In latest weeks, Solana (SOL), the fifth largest cryptocurrency available on the market, skilled a interval of decline, hitting a two-month low of $121 on Friday. The coin’s worth struggled to interrupt above the $188 stage in Could, leading to a steady downtrend additional exacerbated over the previous seven days with the overall market’s correction.

Nevertheless, crypto analyst Jelle has sparked optimism by suggesting the potential for substantial positive aspects for SOL within the coming months, paying homage to the fabled “Solana Summer time” of 2021.

Analyst Attracts Parallels To 2021’s “Solana Summer time”

Jelle took to social media to share an evaluation of SOL’s worth motion, drawing parallels between its present conduct and the occasions of the summer season of 2021. The analyst famous months of consolidation, characterised by decrease highs whereas sustaining assist above the $120 stage.

Jelle emphasised that SOL is rebounding from the weekly Relative Power Index (RSI) midlevel, mirroring the sample noticed in July 2021. Inspired by these similarities, Jelle boldly believed in Solana’s future, setting a goal of $600 for this market cycle.

Associated Studying

Through the Solana Summer time of 2021, the value of SOL greater than tripled between July and November. The coin’s market capitalization grew considerably from a pre-summer low of $10 billion to a formidable excessive of $63 billion by the tip of the yr, ultimately main the SOL’s worth to its present all-time excessive of $259.

Jelle’s optimistic outlook implies the potential for even larger positive aspects this time. A surge from the present buying and selling worth of $141 to $600 would signify a exceptional 352% improve, surpassing the coin’s present worth.

Nonetheless, Solana faces speedy resistance simply above its present buying and selling worth at $143, a formidable barrier that has confirmed difficult for the token over the previous six days.



The following targets are the 200-day Exponential Transferring Common (EMA) and the $150 resistance stage. The 200-day EMA has served as an important assist stage for the token over the previous six months, contributing to its worth appreciation within the first quarter of this yr, reaching a yearly excessive of $210 on March 18.

Regaining the 200-day EMA can be crucial for Solana Bulls, as it could place the token to focus on and surpass its subsequent impediment at $170.

Market Cap Sees Double-Digit Decline

Delving into key monetary metrics to gauge Solana’s blockchain efficiency and worth correlation, Token Terminal knowledge exhibits that Solana’s totally diluted market capitalization is $80.78 billion. Nevertheless, this determine represents a decline of 11.9% over the previous 30 days.

Associated Studying

The circulating market capitalization of Solana, which considers the variety of tokens actively buying and selling available in the market, at present quantities to $64.54 billion. Just like the totally diluted market cap, this metric has skilled an 11.4% lower in worth over the previous 30 days, together with SOL’s worth.

Nevertheless, regardless of the latest market dip, Solana’s token buying and selling quantity over the previous 30 days has remained comparatively steady, with a buying and selling quantity of $77.37 billion, indicating continued curiosity from bullish buyers.

Featured picture from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com