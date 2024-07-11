Colombia beats Uruguay to reach final

Colombia is heading to the Copa America 2024 last.

Jefferson Lerma scored a header within the 39th minute, and Colombia outlasted Uruguay 1-0 throughout their Copa America semifinal on Wednesday night time in entrance of 70,644 folks at Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Copa America 2024 last is about: Colombia will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina, the defending Copa America and World Cup champions, on Sunday at Onerous Rock Stadium in Miami.

Colombia prolonged its unbeaten streak to twenty-eight video games with the victory, impressed by James Rodríguez’s stellar nook kick to Lerma within the 39th minute for his sixth help, probably the most of any participant throughout this Copa America.

Colombia additionally overcame the problem of taking part in all the way down to 10 gamers, after defender Daniel Muñoz obtained his second yellow card, and a purple card, for elbowing a Uruguayan participant simply earlier than halftime.

Mateus Uribe missed two pictures, one within the 85th minute and one other in further time, unable to attach on two open probabilities towards the online to attain a second aim for Colombia, a lot to the gasping despair of Colombian followers wanting a knockout blow.

Lerma took an extended shot towards an empty internet within the last minutes, however the last whistle was blown shortly after his shot sailed over the online, sending Colombia to the ultimate.

Uruguay failed to attain in its final two matches in the course of the event, wanted a 4-2 penalty shootout to advance previous Brazil within the quarterfinal.

Darwin Núñez missed 4 pictures towards the online within the first half, whereas José Giménez was unable to ship with two makes an attempt within the second half for Uruguay.

Luis Suarez, Messi’s Inter Miami co-star and Uruguay’s all-time main scorer, entered in its place to play the ultimate half-hour of the match. He fired a shot off the precise put up within the 71st minute. He additionally didn’t finish his last worldwide match and not using a battle.

Suarez appeared to instigate a postgame incident when each groups approached midfield after the ultimate whistle, inflicting a collection of scuffles between gamers and coaches regardless of makes an attempt to separate.

A number of Uruguayan gamers, together with Nuñez, later entered the stands to battle with Colombian followers, additional including to an unpleasant scene throughout their Copa America semifinal.

Uruguayan defender José María Giménez mentioned some Colombian followers had turn into aggressive within the stands towards Uruguay group relations, some holding babies, after the match.

“It is a catastrophe, our household was at risk,” Giménez mentioned. “We needed to get into the stands to get our family members out, with small new child infants. There was not a single police officer … and we have been there standing up for our personal.”

Uruguay, tied with Argentina for probably the most Copa America titles at 15, gained’t get an opportunity to compete with Argentina for an additional one.

Colombia has reached its third Copa America last (1975, 2001), and hopes to win its second title (2001).

Some Uruguay gamers have been seen getting into the stands as fights appeared to interrupt out within the crowd.

Colombia misses wide-open aim: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Deep into stoppage time and with Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet taking part in method up the sector as his group tried to safe an equalizer, Colombia regained possession of the ball and took an extended shot on the aim.

Colombia misses golden alternatives to place the sport away

A mishit by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet practically resulted in a second aim for Colombia within the 88th minute that will have put the sport away.

Kevin Castaño handed to a wide-open Mateus Uribe, who missed the shot vast.

A couple of minutes later in stoppage time, Rochet prevented Colombia from including a second aim with a clutch save.

Federico Valverde misses shot towards internet: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Luis Suarez misses shot off proper put up: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Luis Suarez was left in disbelief after his shot off the precise put up in a first-rate alternative for Uruguay.

Suarez later misinterpret this opportunity at one other shot close to the online shortly after.

Colombia’s José María Giménez will get yellow card: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Luis Suarez enters the match for Uruguay: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Luis Suarez, the Inter Miami star and Uruguay’s all-time main scorer, has come on to play the ultimate 20+ minutes of this match. Though he is performed simply eight minutes throughout this Copa America, he stays a feared scorer for the trailing Uruguayans.

Darwin Núñez misses shot on aim: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez missed his shot towards the online. He was additionally known as offside for the hectic sequence.

Colombia’s James Rodríguez comes off as substitute: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

After a ton of commotion, James Rodríguez got here off in its place within the 62nd minute for Colombia. He has the game-winning help, his sixth of the event, if this rating holds within the last 30+ minutes.

Flip of occasions for Colombia early in second half: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

Colombia’s Richard Ríos was down on one facet of the pitch, however performed continued on the opposite facet with Uruguay charging towards the online. James Rodríguez tried his finest to have the referees cease play, resulting in a yellow card within the 56th minute.

Colombia’s Daniel Muñoz ejected after purple card: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

The worst second for Colombia’s first half: Defender Daniel Muñoz picked up his second yellow card, and inherit purple card for a elbow he delivered to a Uruguayan participant simply earlier than halftime.

Regardless of the early lead, Colombia is all the way down to 10 gamers for the remainder of the match.

Jefferson Lerma scores header for aim: Colombia 1, Uruguay 0

James Rodríguez delivers his sixth help of the event through a nook kick, discovering Jefferson Lerma for a header and a rating within the thirty ninth minute. It is the primary time this event Uruguay has trailed.

This is one other have a look at Colombia’s 1-0 lead:

Colombia’s Jhon Córdoba misses header shot: Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

James Rodríguez delivered a stellar cross to Jhon Córdoba, however his header couldn’t discover the again of the online.

Colombia’s Daniel Muñoz receives yellow card: Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez misses shot on aim: Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

The Uruguayan striker with one other golden alternative, however misses excessive.

Uruguay’s Nicolás de la Cruz will get a yellow card: Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

Darwin Núñez misses shot on aim: Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez tried this shot, however was simply to the left of the online on his facet’s finest shot of the match early on.

Daniel Muñoz misses header in the direction of aim: Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

Luis Díaz arrange this shot by Colombia with a cross, however the header by Daniel Muñoz was only a bit exterior.

Colombia participant to observe: James Rodriguez

Luis Diaz topped Rodriguez in celebration after his aim in a 5-0 win in opposition to Panama within the quarterfinal. He’s been the perfect participant throughout Copa America, the engine Colombia has relied on throughout its semifinal march.

Rodriguez leads all gamers with 5 assists, greater than double the subsequent participant in line. He was instrumental in Colombia’s avoidance of Uruguay till the semifinal, fueling Colombia’s comeback draw in opposition to Brazil to fulfill Panama within the quarterfinals.

Colombia has 11 targets in 4 video games — 5 coming of their win in opposition to Panama — and seems because the strongest group to beat within the Copa America semifinals.

Uruguay participant to observe: Darwin Núñez

The Liverpool striker shined with two targets in group play, however missed a header close to the online that will have helped Uruguay keep away from a penalty shootout in opposition to Brazil, and was ultimately subbed off in opposition to Brazil to assist Uruguay play the outcome.

Though Uruguay didn’t seem its strongest in opposition to Brazil, the nation has a feather in its cap no different membership has: a win over Argentina in World Cup qualifying final November, through which Núñez scored.

Merely put, Núñez must have a greater efficiency than his final two outings, which included a meaningless 1-0 win over the U.S. after already clinching a quarterfinal, if Uruguay is to advance within the semifinal spherical.

Listed below are the beginning lineups for Uruguay and Colombia

Listed below are the beginning lineups for each side for tonight’s Copa America semifinal:

What time is the Uruguay vs. Colombia Copa America semifinal?

The Copa America semifinal matchup between Uruguay and Colombia will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

The way to watch Uruguay vs. Colombia stay stream?

FS1 will broadcast the match in English, and Univision/TUDN in Spanish.

When is the Copa America last?

Argentina will face the winner of Uruguay and Colombia in the course of the Copa America last Sunday at 8 p.m. ET inside Onerous Rock Stadium in Miami.

When is the Copa America third-place match?

The loser of Uruguay and Colombia will keep in Charlotte and play Canada within the Copa America third-place match Saturday at Financial institution of America Stadium.

Uruguay vs. Colombia prediction

Colombia 1-1 (4-3 in penalty shootout): James Rodriguez is Colombia’s engine and has pushed the tempo for his facet in 4 Copa America matches, however Uruguay’s protection could possibly be stifling. Each side will rating a aim, however Colombia will outlast Uruguay in penalties. – Safid Deen, USA TODAY Sports activities’ Lionel Messi reporter.

Uruguay vs. Colombia betting odds

Uruguay has +160 odds to win, and Colombia has +225 odds to win, whereas a draw after 90 minutes has +170 odds, in accordance with BETMGM.

How did Colombia attain the Copa America semifinals?

Colombia gained Group D by beating Paraguay 2-1, Costa Rica 3-0 and tying Brazil 1-1 in the course of the group stage to keep away from a gathering with Uruguay within the quarterfinals.

Colombia superior to the semifinal, following a 5-0 rout of Panama.

How did Uruguay attain the Copa America semifinals?

Uruguay gained Group C by beating Panama 3-1, Bolivia 5-0 and the U.S. males’s nationwide group 1-0 in the course of the group stage.

Uruguay failed to attain in opposition to Brazil throughout their quarterfinal, however outlasted them 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

How did Lionel Messi and Argentina attain the Copa America last?

Messi scored a aim early within the second half, Julián Álvarez scored within the first half and Argentina beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night time throughout their Copa America semifinal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who has the perfect betting odds to win Copa America?

Argentina – the defending Copa America 2021 and World Cup 2022 champions – have the perfect odds to win this summer time’s event at -165 odds, whereas Uruguay is +320, and Colombia is +350 to win all of it, in accordance with BETMGM.

