Chef Justin Sutherland Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend

Superstar chef Justin Sutherland has discovered himself in a authorized scenario after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a weapon.

The Quick Foodies star was charged in Minnesota’s Ramsey County District Courtroom on Monday, July 1, with felony threats of violence days after police responded to a name a couple of man with a gun, Us Weekly confirms.

In response to a prison grievance obtained by native NBC affiliate KARE 11, a lady advised police that Sutherland, 40, pointed a gun at her throughout an incident on Friday, June 28. The chef allegedly hit her within the chest with the weapon telling her, “Don’t come again right here or I’m going to shoot you.”

The prison grievance additionally alleged that the sufferer stated Sutherland put his palms round her neck and stated, “I would like you lifeless.”

In a press release to Individuals, Sutherland’s legal professional, John Daly, stated the prison grievance is “riddled with falsehoods.”

“Mr. Sutherland vehemently denies all of the allegations within the grievance,” he advised the publication on Monday. “He by no means threatened to shoot anybody. He didn’t bodily assault his girlfriend. He seems ahead to the reality popping out because the courtroom course of unfolds.”

Whereas the prison grievance states Sutherland and the sufferer started arguing as a result of they had been now not going to a music pageant, the chef’s legal professional has a distinct perspective. With regard to what allegedly prompted the lady’s claims, Daly stated, “The connection was coming to an finish.”

After showing in courtroom on Monday, Sutherland was launched on his personal recognizance and ordered to give up to police any weapons he owns inside 24 hours, the Star Tribune reported. He’s due again in courtroom on August 16.

Earlier than changing into the co-host of TruTV’s Quick Foodies, Sutherland made a number of appearances on TV resembling competing on season 16 of Prime Chef in 2019 and successful an episode of Iron Chef America.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: ‘Prime Chef’ Winners: The place Are They Now?

Since its debut in 2006, Prime Chef has topped a collection of champions the world over — and reveals no indicators of slowing down. Every season, the fact present auditions a collection of cooks in a brand new location which serves because the theme. Sometimes, no less than 12 cooks find yourself competing in opposition to each other to […]

In July 2022, Sutherland was injured when he acquired right into a boating accident. In response to a GoFundMe web page arrange on the time, the foodie was serving because the captain of the boat and as he adjusted his captain hat, it blew off. When he tried to seize for it, the boat hit a wave and he fell off the boat, inflicting a collection of accidents.

Over time, Sutherland was in a position to get better from the incident that left him with a damaged arm and jaw. Earlier this yr, he introduced plans to open Pearl & the Thief in Minneapolis’ Mill District.

Us Weekly has reached out to Sutherland’s legal professional for remark.