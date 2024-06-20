Kings Island Banshee roller coaster accident injures 1 man

CINCINNATI − A person was critically injured Wednesday at a theme park outdoors Cincinnati whereas inside a restricted space close to an enormous metal curler coaster, the place officers mentioned they imagine the trip struck him.

Park officers mentioned that round 8 p.m. Wednesday, the person entered a restricted space in Kings Island theme park, close to the park’s Banshee curler coaster, an inverted curler coaster the place the highest of seats are linked to the monitor. The theme park’s web site says the Banshee is the world’s longest metal inverted curler coaster and reaches speeds of 68 mph.

Whereas the person was behind the fences of the restricted space, he was “believed to have been struck by the trip,” Kings Island officers mentioned in an announcement to the Cincinnati Enquirer, a part of the USA TODAY Community.

Police responded to the incident and located a 38-year-old man “down on the bottom” within the restricted space, with a vital harm, in line with a information launch.

The person, whose identification has not been launched, was first taken to College of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital after which taken by helicopter to the UC Medical Heart for therapy, police mentioned.

“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the visitor and his household,” park officers mentioned in an announcement Thursday morning.

What occurred at Kings Island?

In line with preliminary emergency dispatches, native police and hearth crews had been known as to the park after receiving a report of a person “struck at 68 mph” by the curler coaster and struggling a “traumatic harm,” Fox19 reported.

Park officers mentioned Thursday there was no extra updates they might present on the state of affairs, and that the Banshee curler coaster stays shut down as authorities examine.

Thornton stories of USA TODAY; Key and Vari for the Cincinnati Enquirer.