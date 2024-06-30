Celine Dion Attends NHL Draft Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion was feeling the thrill throughout her look on the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Canadian singer stunned followers whereas taking the stage on the occasion to announce the Montreal Canadiens’ choice of Ivan Demidov because the draft’s fifth total choose on Friday. Dion hails from Charlemagne, Quebec, which is simply outdoors of Montreal, and has beforehand posted her assist for the group on social media.

“Good night, everybody,” Dion instructed the gang earlier than quipping, “I’m excited — not even a hockey mother.” She added, “With the fifth total choice within the 2024 NFL draft, the Montreal Canadiens are proud to pick Ivan Demidov.”

Throughout a press convention that adopted, Demidov marveled at getting his title known as by the music legend. “It’s unbelievable,” stated the 18-year-old Russian-born hockey participant, including it was “like a film.” When requested if he was acquainted with Dion, Demidov confirmed with amusing that he is aware of her music: “I watched the film Titanic.”

The following day, Dion took to Instagram to submit a carousel of pictures from the draft, together with a shot of herself together with her household, and he or she thanked the NHL for taking excellent care of them.

Earlier this month, Dion attended the New York Metropolis premiere of her Prime Video documentary characteristic I Am: Celine Dion, which focuses on her journey lately with stiff-person syndrome.

Dion instructed The Hollywood Reporter on the premiere, “Lots of people on the earth are struggling or alone or questioning, and I hope that this documentary offers a chance to individuals, to begin with, to allow them to know that I’m right here — as a mom, as an artist, as a girl, as an envoy, in a method of, I wish to assist individuals.”