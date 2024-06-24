Hollywood Reporter Wins Best Website at 2024 SoCal Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter gained greatest web site and Rebecca Keegan was named print journalist of the 12 months on the 66th annual SoCal Journalism Awards, which had been handed out Sunday evening.

THR gained a complete of 11 first-place prizes, together with prizes for critics Daniel Fienberg, David Rooney and Sheri Linden, in addition to a win for greatest characteristic underneath 1,000 phrases by Gary Baum and Ryan Gajewski. On a stellar evening for Rebecca Keegan, she additionally gained an award for greatest tradition/arts characteristic underneath 1,000 phrases for her piece, “The Auteurs of San Quentin.”

There have been additionally wins for Scott Feinberg (greatest audio character profile/interview over 10 minutes), Anaja Smith (greatest use of social media tied to a canopy story) and THR‘s wonderful photograph division picked up awards for single subject photograph essay (tradition/leisure) and leisure portrait photograph.

The awards are handed out by the Los Angeles Press Membership, which beforehand stated that greater than 2,300 entries had been submitted this 12 months. The winners had been introduced at an awards dinner gala on the Millennium Biltmore Lodge in downtown Los Angeles.

Additionally throughout the ceremony, the group bestowed honorary awards upon Jane Seymour, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, The Wall Road Journal’s Evan Gershkovich, Fox 11’s Amanda Sala and the Nationwide Press Photographers Affiliation’s Mickey H. Osterreicher.

Smith, who gained the Joseph Quinn Lifetime Achievement Award, referred to as the dignity “an important and gratifying honor of my skilled profession” and he referred to as on journalists “to maintain standing up for the reality” and in opposition to subjective interpretations of the reality in these unsure instances “when information and fact and journalism appear to matter much less.”

“You’re not purported to be favored,” Smith added, earlier than the lights within the ballroom instantly went out throughout his speech. “The lights are off however the microphone ain’t,” he stated to laughter within the room.

A full checklist of THR’s first- and second-place wins follows.

WEBSITE, TRADITIONAL NEWS ORGANIZATION

Winner: The Hollywood Reporter Employees, THR.com

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR: PRINT, over 50,000 circulation

Winner: Rebecca Keegan

CRITICISM OF TV

Winner: Daniel Fienberg, “The ‘Succession’ Collection Finale Was a Sensible Household Nightmare / ‘The Final of Us’ Assessment: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO’s Highly effective Video Recreation Adaptation / ‘Reservation Canines’ Finale Caps an Unlikely and Magical Collection to Cherish”

CRITICISM OF FILM, (Over 1,000 Phrases; every assessment)

Winner: David Rooney, “‘Poor Issues’ Assessment, ‘All of Us Strangers’ Assessment, ‘Previous Lives’ Assessment”

CRITICISM OF FILM, (Underneath 1,000 Phrases; every assessment)

Winner: Sheri Linden, “’A Nonetheless Small Voice’ Assessment, ‘Fingernails’ Assessment, ‘Hesitation Wound’ Assessment”

FEATURE, Tradition/Arts, (Over 1,000 Phrases)

Winner: Rebecca Keegan, “The Auteurs of San Quentin”

FEATURE (Underneath 1,000 Phrases)

Winner: Gary Baum, Ryan Gajewski, Winston Cho, “How TMZ Turned Hollywood’s Grim Reaper”

PHOTO ESSAY (single subject), Tradition/Leisure

Winner: Ash Barhamand, Ava Selbach, Peter B. Cury, Obidi Nzeribe, Yotam Shwartz, “The 25 Most Highly effective Stylists”

PORTRAIT PHOTO, Leisure

Winner: Ash Barhamand, Ava Selbach, Peter B. Cury, Lou Escobar, “Ayo Edebiri”

BEST USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO ENHANCE and/or COVER A STORY By a Journalist Tied to an Group

Winner: Anaja Smith, “2023 Magnificence Challenge”

PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Leisure Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)

Winner: Scott Feinberg, “‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — ‘The Three Amigos’: Alfonso Cuarón (‘Le Pupille’), Guillermo del Toro (‘Pinocchio’) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (‘Bardo’)”

LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Runner-Up: Seth Abramovitch, “Succession, With Smoothies: Contained in the Erewhon Dynasty”

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Runner-Up: Gary Baum, Katie Kilkenny, Lesley Goldberg, “Writers’ Shut-It-Down Technique Has Been Efficient, Executives Privately Concede”

PERSONALITY PROFILE, Politics/Enterprise/Arts Personalities

Runner-Up: Seth Abramovitch, “A Pellicano Targer’s Second Act”

HARD NEWS

Runner-Up: Scott Feinberg, “Ugly Footage of Oct. 7 Atrocities Screens in Hollywood Underneath Heavy Guard”

LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Runner-Up: Beatrice Verhoeven, “Flea-Market Treasure Hunt: Turning Previous Movie Reels Into Artwork Objects”

BLOG, GROUP

Runner-Up: Borys Equipment, Aaron Sofa, “Warmth Imaginative and prescient”