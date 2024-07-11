Bold and the Beautiful: Hollis Dead after Sip of Tom’s Blue Drink – Reveals Killer?

Daring and the Lovely hints that Hollis takes the subsequent nostril dive into loss of life after sipping Tom Starr‘s drink whereas investigating his demise on the CBS cleaning soap. Sheila Carter lets out a blood-curdling scream as clues point out she occurs upon the lifeless physique of her co-worker. B&B provides sufficient clues to now spin a idea. This idea makes each deaths unintentional, as somebody solely needed to make Tom appear to be a drug person to get him fired.

Daring and the Lovely: Hollis is Not a Drug Addict – Crimson Flags Fly

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) was adamant that Tom Starr (Clint Howard) didn’t take medicine. So, in his eyes, the reason for loss of life is improper. However Deacon was not alone on this considering, Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) additionally joined Deacon in not believing Tom Starr died of a drug overdose.

This week, it seems to be like Hollis meets his demise in the identical method as Tom. Or he’s close to loss of life when discovered. So, this might spark a double homicide thriller on Daring and the Lovely. However there’s a twist someplace, so here’s a possible idea or two on what that is likely to be.

B&B Spoilers: Who Spiked Tom Starr’s Drink – Doubtless Additionally Killing Hollis?

Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) acted extraordinarily unhappy and anxious after she discovered Tom was lifeless. Earlier that day, Tom confirmed up at Poppy’s entrance door with a pizza nobody ordered. However the pizza was the furthest from his thoughts. He was there to declare that he fathered Poppy’s daughter.

So, subsequent, Tom deliberate to inform the world, together with Poppy’s daughter, Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). However that by no means occurred. He was killed after somebody laced his drink. So, that declaration by no means received past Poppy.

Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) is ecstatic to have a daughter. A lot so, that he plans to undertake Luna. It will make her a part of his household and legally embrace her as an inheritor to the fortune he amassed. So Tom’s marketing campaign to say Luna as his daughter would have destroyed every thing.

For that purpose, Poppy is on the high of the brief checklist of suspects for the Daring and the Lovely followers. However she may by no means kill anybody, or at the very least so far as what we’ve seen to date. So, she doubtless crushed up her left-over particular mints (she stated she stop taking them). Then dumped them in Tom’s drink, or so the idea goes.

It’s attainable she simply needed to incapacitate Tom Starr and make him appear to be a drug addict. This manner, he’d lose his job, and find yourself again on the streets.

Then, if Tom Starr began spreading his father of Luna story, individuals would unlikely consider him. However what if the free-spirited lady spiked his drink and underestimated the ability of these particular mints? As a substitute of creating him crazy, it killed him.

Daring and the Lovely Spoilers: Tom the First, Hollis the Second Murder Sufferer?

Hollis was positive Tom didn’t do medicine, so positive that he most likely began investigating across the restaurant. If he discovered Tom Starr’s blue vitality drink, he may swig it to see if it was laced with one thing. Then he goes down subsequent. But when that’s who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) sees that makes her scream bloody homicide, she could also be displaying her expertise for appearing.

One other possible idea is none aside from Sheila Carter killed Tom and when Hollis began to analyze, she spiked his drink as nicely. Sheila would have entry to Hollis that Poppy doesn’t. Sheila works side-by-side with the man. Poppy wouldn’t know Hollis is attempting to unravel Tom Starr’s loss of life… however Sheila would.

So, if it was Sheila who did this, then it doubtless performs out like homicide. But when Poppy laced the drink solely to get him excessive on medicine, then the deaths had been unintentional, beneath these theories. She would doubtless be some wording of murder with extending circumstances.

Both means, it seems like one other individual is discovered lifeless by the tip of the week on Daring and the Lovely. Or near loss of life. We already know Tom died from a laced drink.

Now, the subsequent loss of life seems to be prefer it may very well be Hollis. However who is aware of, possibly the second individual is near loss of life however could be revived. If that’s the case, then possibly it’s Deacon who Sheila sees sprawled out on the ground and screams. However that blue drink is certain to floor because the CBS cleaning soap rolls alongside this week.

Head again to Cleaning soap Dust for the most recent Daring and the Lovely spoilers.