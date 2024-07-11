We Live in Time Trailer Stars Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield

<!– –>



Is hitting a man together with your automobile the brand new bend and snap? Within the trailer for A24’s upcoming movie We Reside in Time, Almut (Florence Pugh) mows down Tobias (Andrew Garfield) together with her Mini Cooper. Fortunately for Pugh’s character, their collision proves to be life-changing in a great, romantic form of means, not in a tragic-vehicular-incident form of means. A chat within the hospital turns right into a one-night stand. “Whether or not we prefer it or not, the clock is ticking,” Tobias says to the confusion of Almut, a chef constructing her profession. Why rush the connection? “As a result of I’m frightened there’s a really distinct and actual risk that I’m about to fall in love with you.” The years move in impressionistic photographs of the English countryside and them using bumper automobiles at a neighborhood honest; a daughter is born. We minimize to Almut with buzzed hair at a physician’s workplace, getting ready for most cancers remedy. A tragedy averted initially of their story doesn’t imply a brand new tragedy might be averted. “I’m not keen on a remedy that by chance wastes our time,” Almut admits. The lovable and candy a part of the film units us up for one thing unhappy, we guess. We’ll have our tissues prepared this fall when the John Crowley–directed movie hits theaters.