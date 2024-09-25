Best Companies to Work For in 2022

Writer

Josiah Eloy

Printed

December 30, 2022

Phrase rely

575

Over the past three years, Forbes has labored with the market-research agency Statista to create its rankings, polling 150,000 full-time and part-time employees in 57 international locations working at firms and multi-national establishments to find out that are excelling at affect and picture, expertise improvement, gender fairness, social duty, and extra. Nice Place to Work(r) decided the listing utilizing our proprietary For All(tm) methodology, which ranks and certifies 1000’s of organizations by way of the biggest ongoing survey of Americas workforce annually, drawing on responses to over 870,000 employee surveys and knowledge from firms representing over 6.1 million staff, simply this 12 months. To be thought of for the listing, firms should be Nice Place to Work-certified(tm), make use of at the very least 1,000 U.S. staff, and can’t be authorities businesses.

In-N-Out Burger has its finest rankings on the measures of womens and mens equality of alternative (4.5 stars) and alternatives to handle (4.5 stars). Normal Mills has its finest rankings for being pregnant and adoption depart (4.6 stars) and equal alternatives for ladies and men (4.2 stars).

Sage Intacct has its finest rankings for the folks you’re employed with (4.8 stars) and responsiveness to employers (4.7 stars). Chronicle Books has its finest rankings for ladies in administration (4.6 stars) and other people you’re employed with (4.5 stars).

Procore Applied sciences has its finest rankings for paid depart (4.9 stars) and the folks you’re employed with (4.7 stars). NetApp has its finest rankings for telecommuting choices (4.5 stars) and versatile hours (4.4 stars). The American Coronary heart Affiliation has its finest rankings for ladies in management (4.8 stars) and feeling included (4.5 stars).

Tech big Microsoft was among the finest firms when it comes to profession stability, rising expertise, and advancing with out levels. Among the many 100 largest firms, Nvidia took over the primary slot from Bain & Firm, which held the place final 12 months.

Alongside the highest 100 largest firms, Glassdoor has launched its Prime 50 Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SMB) listing, which defines firms as these using lower than 1,000 folks. On the prime of this listing is, maybe unsurprisingly, San Francisco; 30 of the highest 100 firms are headquartered there. After SF got here Boston, which has 9 firms, LA, which has eight firms (these staff should not thoughts site visitors), and NYC, which has seven firms.

Our 2022 LinkedIn Prime Corporations Listing is our sixth annual rating of fifty finest locations to construct your profession, all from Linkedins unique knowledge. In case you are available in the market for a job proper now, searching for a job the place you’ll be able to develop, then sure firms may do a greater job at nurturing staff than others. Many companies–more on this in a bit–offer hybrid roles, or just permit staff to work wherever they select.

Accenture’s success has supplied staff with alternatives to forge sturdy careers; an necessary profit to staff seeking to make their mark on a company. You can find the businesses on this listing are additionally rated excessive on elements equivalent to equal alternatives for ladies and men, paid day off, maternity and adoption depart, girls in administration, versatile working hours, and extra.

American Specific affords a fantastic wage, in addition to advantages just like the laid-back company tradition, working from dwelling, and their versatile schedule. While you pair an executive-driven group with advantages equivalent to these, it’s no shock that they’re at #1 in our Prime 10 Corporations To Work For listing. Whereas not but one of many largest firms on the earth, Hilton Worldwide Holdings employs nearly 420,000 folks throughout 114 international locations and territories, you wouldn’t know that should you noticed the tradition of household that they attempt to keep for his or her staff.