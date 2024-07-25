Best Womens, Mens, Kids Fashion Deals

Celine Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is properly underway. Via August 4, consumers can save as much as 60 p.c on fall clothes, footwear, jewellery and equipment; magnificence exclusives; residence items; journey necessities and extra.

Gadgets will return to their common pricing on August 4, and the occasion guarantees the deepest reductions from up to date designers and luxurious labels alike. Plus, Nordstrom is providing an additional 20 p.c off hundreds of things in its Designer Clearance part. Included are among the greatest names in vogue: Burberry, Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons, Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada and so many extra.

Different standouts embody reductions from AllSaints, Body, Free Individuals, Good American, Levi’s, Madewell, Max Mara, Mom, Nike, Rag & Bone, Mansur Gavriel and Vince. You too can discover footwear, baggage and jewellery from Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Birkenstock, alongside one of the best offers in magnificence, residence and journey from Longchamp, Barefoot Goals, Diptyque, Our Place, Augustinus Bader and La Mer.

Forward, we’ve rounded up the 60 finest vogue offers so as to add to your cart. Be forewarned: objects are promoting rapidly so that you’ll wish to snatch your favorites straight away. We’ve organized our buying information into classes (together with one of the best clothes, baggage and equipment within the ladies’s, males’s and children’ departments), so preserve scrolling in the event you don’t discover what you’re in search of immediately.

Bookmark this web page as we’ll be updating it with extra high vogue finds because the sale continues via August 4, and see extra of one of the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers in our essential roundup.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: The Finest Ladies’s Trend Offers

Veronica Beard Larissa Pointed Toe Bootie

Open Edit Tailored Vest

Madewell Softfade Oversize Cotton T-Shirt

Natori Feathers Plunge T-Shirt Bra

Monica Vinader Large Keshi Pearl Hoop Earrings

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker

AllSaints Orten Leather Bomber Jacket

Brunello Cucinelli Monili Strap Mule

Madewell Romy Shrunken Sweater Vest

BP. Parachute Cotton Cargo Pants

Free People Bonfire Cable Knit Cardigan

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Monica Vinader Lab Created Diamond Pendant Necklace

On Cloud X 3 AD Hybrid Training Shoe

Coach Polished Pebble Leather Chelsea Top Handle Bag

Mansur Gavriel Mary-Jane Ballerina

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket

Michele Diamond Two Tone Bracelet Watch, 29mm

Nordstrom Print Silk Square Scarf

Lafayette 148 Floral Print Belted Shirtdress

Cinq a Sept Khloe Bouclé Blazer

Frame '70s Denim Belted Jacket

Madewell Medium Perfect Belt

Rip Curl Kids' Great Scott Shorts

Zella Studio Luxe 7/8 Pocket Leggings

Jenny Bird Wide Huggie Hoop Earrings

True & Co. Triangle Lace Racerback Bralette

BlankNYC Bonded Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Vince Rib Crewneck T-Shirt

Madewell The '90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: The Finest Males’s Trend Offers

New Balance 574 Sneaker

Faherty Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt

Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chinos

Ugg Classic Scuff Slipper

AllSaints Bassett Reversible Bomber Jacket

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

Levi's Tech Water Resistant Bomber Jacket

Shinola Runwell Sub Second Nylon Strap Watch, 47mm

Boss Hutson Linen & Wool Sport Coat

Polo Ralph Lauren Assorted 5-Pack Woven Cotton Boxers

On Cloudswift 3 Running Shoe

Bugatchi Johnny Collar Sweater

Lafayette 148 A-Line Belted Shirt Dress

Barbour Barlow Quilted Vest

AllSaints Hatten Waffle Stitch Sweater

Everett Slim Straight Jeans

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker

Tommy John 2-Pack Second Skin Boxer Briefs

Tissot Chrono XL Leather Strap Chronograph Watch, 45mm

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: The Finest Children’ Trend Offers

Nike Big Kids' Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker

Reiss Kids' Finch Sr Polo Sweater

Nike Kids' Blazer Mid '77 SE Sneaker

Nike Kids' Club Fleece Joggers

Habitual Kids Kids' Bow Puff Sleeve Knit Denim Dress

Urban Republic Kids' Puffer Vest

Jem x Disney Kids' Mickey Mouse Graphic T-Shirt

Nike Kids' Club Fleece Hoodie

Joe's Kids' Brixton Jeans

Lafayette 148 A-Line Belted Shirt Dress

Save the Duck Kids' Giga Hooded Puffer Jacket

Zella Girl Kids' Luxe Rib Sports Bra & Pocket Leggings Set

