Asset Alliance announces launch of investment placement specialist business

Asset Alliance Company, introduced the launch of Hedgeharbor, an funding placement specialist enterprise, via two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the corporate, Hedge Harbor Inc. and Hedge Harbor Restricted. Complimenting the success of the Asset Alliance’s preliminary entry into this enterprise within the Center East via its affiliated firm, Capintro Companions, Ltd., Hedgeharbor has expanded the enterprise into the US and Europe with places of work in New York and London.

As a part of this effort, Bob Stearns has joined Hedgeharbor as a Senior Managing Director in New York. James Parker, Senior Managing Director of Asset Alliance Worldwide (UK) Restricted, will function Head of Worldwide Enterprise Growth of Hedgeharbor, London. Messrs. Parker and Stearns report back to Arnold Mintz, International Head of Hedgeharbor and President of Asset Alliance.

Hedgeharbor represents a choose group of managers in numerous asset courses and techniques, together with Group G Capital Companions LLC, which focuses on excessive yield and distressed debt investments via numerous funding merchandise. Hedgeharbor may even give attention to figuring out and representing specialist and area of interest managers