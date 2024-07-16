Mallary Birdsong Named Senior Director Of Brand Management At Bravado

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, UMG’s model administration and merch division, introduced the appointment of the famous trade govt Mallary Birdsong to the position of Senior Director of Model Administration.

In her new position, Birdsong, who might be based mostly in Nashville, will report back to Bravado’s Senior Vice President, and Head of Model Administration and Artist Relations, Brian Schechter.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Bravado crew and to develop with an organization that’s really in a league of their very own,” stated Birdsong. “It’s an honor to characterize for our nation roster and assist construct their manufacturers in order that followers, worldwide, join with the life-style and lifespan of the artist, lengthy after the present is over.”

Birdsong joins Bravado from Make Wake Artists, the place she served as Director of Merchandise.

Her resume additionally contains managerial roles at Dallas Fan Fares and BV3, the place she was answerable for 85% of the corporate’s account base and 60+ shoppers, together with leisure, venues, retailers, company and non-profit companies.

Birdsong attended Texas Tech College, and he or she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Restaurant, Resort, and Institutional Administration.