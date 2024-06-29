10 TV Shows and Movies Like ‘The Hunger Games’

Whereas followers of The Starvation Video games await the brand new new Starvation Video games movie from Lionsgate and Suzanne Collins’ forthcoming fifth novel within the saga (titled The Starvation Video games: Dawn on the Reaping), there are a myriad of films and TV reveals that volunteer as tribute to fill the void.

Whether or not looking for tales about comparable dystopian worlds, younger protagonists attempting to outlive amid hardships or action-packed adventures with just a little little bit of romance à la Katniss, Peeta and Gale, audiences can discover satisfaction in movies and TV reveals which have similarities to The Starvation Video games franchise.

From films primarily based on best-selling books like Divergent and The Maze Runner to worldwide hit Squid Recreation, exploring a brand new type of lethal area and a viewing responsible pleasure, The Starvation Video games followers could discover that the percentages are of their favor of discovering one thing that resembles the four-film franchise.

Beneath, The Hollywood Reporter takes a have a look at 10 movies and TV reveals that supply similarities to The Starvation Video games. THR additionally put collectively a definitive rating of the movies, together with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel.