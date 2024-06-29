10 TV Shows and Movies Like ‘The Hunger Games’

Whereas followers of The Starvation Video games await the brand new new Starvation Video games movie from Lionsgate and Suzanne Collins’ forthcoming fifth novel within the saga (titled The Starvation Video games: Dawn on the Reaping), there are a myriad of films and TV reveals that volunteer as tribute to fill the void.
Whether or not looking for tales about comparable dystopian worlds, younger protagonists attempting to outlive amid hardships or action-packed adventures with just a little little bit of romance à la Katniss, Peeta and Gale, audiences can discover satisfaction in movies and TV reveals which have similarities to The Starvation Video games franchise.
From films primarily based on best-selling books like Divergent and The Maze Runner to worldwide hit Squid Recreation, exploring a brand new type of lethal area and a viewing responsible pleasure, The Starvation Video games followers could discover that the percentages are of their favor of discovering one thing that resembles the four-film franchise.
Beneath, The Hollywood Reporter takes a have a look at 10 movies and TV reveals that supply similarities to The Starvation Video games. THR additionally put collectively a definitive rating of the movies, together with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel.
‘Divergent’
Divergent was a dystopian franchise that shortly adopted the discharge of the primary Starvation Video games movie and shared a wide range of similarities with the Panem world. Based mostly on Veronica Roth’s trilogy of books first launched in 2011, the movies heart on protagonist Beatrice “Tris” Prior (Shailene Woodley), who lives in a post-apocalyptic dystopian Chicago. All through Divergent, Rebel, and Allegiant, society is split into 5 factions — Candor (the trustworthy), Abnegation (the selfless), Dauntless (the courageous), Amity (the peaceable) and Erudite (the clever). After selecting to go away her household and switch to the Dauntless faction, Tris learns extra about herself and the harmful secrets and techniques her society is attempting to maintain hidden. Then, regardless of discovering herself at risk, a blooming romance additionally takes place. Along with Woodley, the movies star Theo James and Kate Winslet.
-
‘The Maze Runner’
Additionally tailored from bestselling e-book trilogy of the identical title by James Dashner, 2014’s Maze Runner movie starred Dylan O’Brien and was directed by Wes Ball. The dystopian science fiction story tells an analogous survival narrative as The Starvation Video games, with younger protagonists left stranded and compelled to outlive. After teen Thomas (O’Brien) finds himself on the heart of a large labyrinth with no reminiscence of his earlier life, he and the opposite youths are compelled to outlive and discover a approach to escape the maze. The Maze Runner movie was adopted by Scorch Trials (2015) and The Dying Treatment (2018).
-
‘Battle Royale’
The 2000 movie Battle Royale featured an analogous premise to The Starvation Video games, by which ninth graders are despatched to a abandoned island and left to outlive below harmful circumstances. Regardless of being supplied with weapons, a map and meals, every baby has an explosive collar fitted round their neck. In the event that they break a rule, the collar explodes. Like The Starvation Video games looking for a sole tribute, the younger protagonists in Battle Royale should kill one another to be the final one standing, which finally lets them depart the island.
-
‘Lord of the Flies’
One other e-book adaptation, the traditional 1954 William Golding novel of the identical title, Lord of the Flies tells an analogous story of survival with younger protagonists. After their aircraft crashes and leaves them stranded them on a distant island, a bunch of younger boys should work out methods to survive. Although not a direct comparability, the story provides comparable penalties and a combat to remain hopeful and stay alive like Katniss and others within the Starvation Video games tales.
-
‘Squid Recreation’
Slightly than compete to be named the victor tribute, Netflix’s Squid Recreation has contestants combating for cash. Within the Netflix collection, people fighting poverty or monetary conditions are invited to compete one another in youngsters video games with a lethal twist. Regardless of having completely different motives, the competitors resembles that of The Starvation Video games‘ harmful area and life or loss of life consquences.
-
‘The Society’
Although Netflix’s The Society solely acquired one season, the collection shared similarities with The Starvation Video games. The Society takes place in a city the place all of the adults disappear with out warning, leaving the youngsters to fend for themselves and create a brand new city. Issues take a darker flip amid conflicts and threats which may impression the younger protagonists’ probability of survival. As soon as once more a bunch of younger protagonists, like in The Starvation Video games, are compelled to outlive on their very own.
-
‘Silo’
In Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic collection starring Rebecca Ferguson, individuals stay in a group like The Starvation Video games‘ districts, solely this group exists in a large underground silo. Within the silo is a society stuffed with rules designed to supposedly shield everybody. Nevertheless, when the sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and folks start dying mysteriously, an engineer (Ferguson) begins discovering secrets and techniques concerning the silo. The story options similarities to The Starvation Video games‘ Capitol, which makes an attempt to current itself as a savior to the districts. However Katniss quickly learns the darkish secrets and techniques of President Snow and the harmful rules and lifestyle he and the Capitol try to uphold.
-
‘The Handmaid’s Story’
For these looking for one thing akin to Katniss main the resistance, look no additional than Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Story. The darkish dystopian collection primarily based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the identical title, facilities on a totalitarian society that has subjected fertile ladies into sexual servitude. Like Katniss, Elisabeth Moss’s Offred/June is the collection’ feminine heroine, who’s compelled to be a Handmaid as Katniss is compelled to compete within the Starvation Video games. Nevertheless, each combat again towards an oppressive system.
-
‘The Purge’
The Purge could also be a horror movie, however with a storyline centered on a lethal occasion going down yearly, it’s not onerous to see the underlying similarities with The Starvation Video games. Within the movie, which additionally spawned a franchise together with The Endlessly Purge, pictured above, the U.S. authorities permits 12-hour intervals of time by which all criminal activity is authorized. Throughout this time, issues are susceptible to change into harmful and lethal for a lot of, leaving others to combat again and attempt to survive. The storyline can mirror that of The Starvation Video games’ competitors, by which tributes are compelled to combat to the loss of life in battles that additionally function spectacle.
-
‘The 100’
For followers of younger protagonists in a dystopian world, The 100 is value a watch. The CW present, which lasted for seven seasons, takes place in a time when it has been practically 100 years since Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse. The one survivors are the inhabitants of 12 worldwide area stations. Years later, the leaders of area habitat the Ark exile a bunch of 100 juvenile prisoners to the Earth’s floor to check whether or not it’s liveable regardless of nobody having set foot on the planet in practically a century. With the characters trying to be free from management of their leaders and compelled to outlive on their very own, the story could seem to be a Starvation Video games-inspired situation.