Zachary Levi Endorses Trump

With lower than two months to spare, Zachary Levi is making his political allegiance clear forward of the 2024 presidential election.

Throughout a Donald Trump rally on Saturday in Michigan, the actor name-dropped his DC function in Shazam! (2019) whereas making a shock look to endorse the twice-impeached president for a second time period, after his first decide, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., dropped out of the race final month.

“I’m not gonna take an excessive amount of time, however I did simply wanna simply offer you slightly context about why Shazam is sitting right here speaking to you about these numerous issues,” he prefaced. “I grew up in my household that was Christian conservative, that was just about the lane that we had been in. My mother and father had been Kennedy Democrats that then changed into Reagan Republicans, they usually taught me to have a wholesome degree of mistrust for the federal government and a wholesome degree of mistrust for trade that runs amok.

“And for a very long time, I used to be like, ‘Man, I actually wish to discover a politician that represents all the issues that I would like and I wish to see in a presidential candidate.’ And this 12 months, I discovered Bobby Kennedy, and I believed, ‘Man, this man is it. He’s the true deal.’ And in an ideal world, no matter that might seem like, maybe I might have voted for Bobby. However we don’t dwell in an ideal world. In actual fact, we dwell in a really damaged one, we dwell in a rustic that has been hijacked by lots of people who wish to take this place manner off the cliff. And we wish to cease that, proper?”

Levi continued, “We’re right here to ensure that we’re going to take again this nation, we’re going to make it nice once more, we’re going to make it wholesome once more. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everybody else who’s standing with President Trump. As a result of I do imagine, of the 2 decisions that we’ve, and we solely have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the person that may get us there. And he’s gonna get us there as a result of he’s gonna have the backing and the help and the knowledge and the information and the struggle that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former consultant Tulsi Gabbard.”

RFK Jr. suspended his marketing campaign final month, endorsing Trump and operating mate JD Vance.

Following this month’s ABC Information debate between Kamala Harris and Trump, the latter declared “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE” for him. A vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and Vance is scheduled for a CBS Information on Oct. 1.

Trump not too long ago stated that if he loses this election, he doesn’t plan on operating once more. “That can be it. I don’t see that in any respect. Hopefully we’re going to achieve success,” he stated this week.