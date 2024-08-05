Zac Efron ‘Happy and Healthy’ After Swimming Incident

Zac Efron is thanking everybody for his or her properly needs after being hospitalized following a reported swimming incident.

Sharing {a photograph} on his Instagram tales, Efron could possibly be seen lifting weights whereas mendacity on high of an train ball writing, “Blissful and wholesome.”

“Thanks for the properly needs,” he added.

A consultant for Efron confirmed to Folks journal that whereas he was staying at a villa in Ibiza, he had a “minor swimming incident” whereas utilizing the pool on Friday. After being taken to the hospital for precautionary measures, he was launched the following morning. “He’s superb,” the rep advised Folks journal on Saturday.

Although additional particulars in regards to the incident haven’t been shared, TMZ reported that Efron was discovered contained in the swimming pool by two folks working on the villa who pulled him out of the water.

Efron’s reps didn’t reply to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for remark.

The Household Affair star was filmed earlier within the week making an look at DJ Martin Garrix’s efficiency on the Ushuaïa Ibiza Resort and Seaside Membership. In movies shared on-line, Efron could possibly be seen dancing alongside Garrix onstage.