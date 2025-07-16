Yunara Is Here, Big Kled Rework

Riot Games’ 2025 League of Legends updates have a laser-focused approach on shaking up the meta and providing every Champion with visibility and pro playtime. From Fearless Draft’s worldwide introduction to plenty of carefully-planned patches, new and underappreciated Champs and items are getting their time to shine. League of Legends Patch 25.14 will put new Bot-ADC Yunara in the spotlight, thwart heroes like Twisted Fate, Yasuo and Zoe’s meta domination and completely rework Kled. Let’s explore everything about the patch, when it will arrive and more.
According to Riot Games, League of Legends Patch 25.14 will launch on Wednesday, July 16 2025.
Since Patch 25.14 is the first update after the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), it has a particular focus on high-rank Champions who are overperforming in the pro meta. Braum, Twisted Fate, Zoe, Yasuo and, of course, Riven all suffer the dev team’s wrath. Meanwhile, Fizz, Darius, Fiora and other Champs are receiving key buffs. A huge Kled rework in this Patch will also completely change his kit, opening new build pathways and shifting him away from lethality + damage. Ziggs also sees major changes that ultimately lean into a buff by improving his mid-lane scaling.
The most significant change in Patch 25.14 is an entirely new Champion, Yunara. Yunara is a Bot ADC Marksman with a heavy focus on positioning and game sense. Fresh systems adjustments will make bounties more reliant on kills, and Riot is also cycling several underappreciated or low-power items back into the meta.
Now that we’ve covered how the patch will affect the League meta, here’s a quick summary of which Champions are its biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners:
Losers:
Ionian monk Yunara is League of Legends’ newest Champion. After being sealed in the Spirit Realm and resting in a shrine for centuries, the Wyldbloom has brought her back into a Summoner’s Rift very different from the past she knew.
Yunara is a Bot ADC in the Marksman class. According to Riot Games, her abilities center on “the core skill tests of the role (spacing, orb walking, positioning, and high damage uptime).”
Yunara will arrive on Wednesday, July 16 2025 at 19:00 UTC.
Two meta-games will let gamers take a break from the Ranked grind. First, The Battle of Koeshin is an entirely new experience where players follow Xin Zhao and Yunara on their quest to save their village during the Wyldbloom. It is a 2D side-scroller.
Next, Koeshin’s Courtyard will be similar to Spirit Bonds and offer players rewards. Items are obtainable with petals, which are earned through in-game missions.
Braum
Lee Sin
Riven
Sett
Twisted Fate
Yasuo
Yuumi
Zoe
Azir
Briar
Darius
Fiora
Fizz
Ziggs
Note: These changes will affect Ziggs’ mid-lane scaling, providing him a buff without causing issues for enemies in bot lane.
Kled’s entire kit is being reworked in this Patch to improve his build variety and shift him away from damage items. In their Patch Notes, Riot Games states they wish to “move Kled towards fighter itemization and reward him both for being durable and dealing damage because we believe it will make him a healthier champion that can interact with a wider variety of targets and doesn’t have to kill his target in one rotation of his spells in order to be successful.”
Kled
Items
Blade of the Ruined King buffs will help cycle it into the meta, and Kraken Slayer receives similar changes in a different low-health-execution direction. Meanwhile, the dev team is using Haunting Guise nerfs to prevent undefeatable early-game power spikes due to stacking.
Runes
Systems
For more information on upcoming in-game skins, changes in other game modes like Arena and more, check Riot Games’ official Patch Notes here.