Yuh-Jung Youn, Jin Ha Confront Family Drama

A Korean household’s generational struggles with warfare, forbidden romance and enterprise survival proceed within the second season trailer for Apple TV+’s Pachinko, which dropped on Monday.

Parallel storylines within the newest sequence teaser have Minha Kim beginning in Osaka, Japan, in 1945 as youthful Sunja making harmful selections to make sure her household’s war-time survival, earlier than Minari Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn as an aged Sunja, now a grandmother, is proven together with her Western-educated grandson Solomon Baek (Jin Ha) in 1989 in Tokyo.

The time-hopping, trilingual Pachinko trailer sees monetary whiz Solomon wrestling together with his household roots and the largest deal of his profession as an American-educated, Japanese businessman pursuing his personal fortune and future.

“Don’t forget who you’re. Are you able to do this?” Sunja, now the older household matriarch, asks Solomon at one level within the trailer. In spite of everything, the story of the Baek household throughout 4 generations — and instructed within the Korean, Japanese and English languages — begs the query: Is Solomon Korean, Japanese or American?

The quizzical look on his face as his grandmother warns him to not overlook his household heritage suggests Solomon doesn’t know himself as he pursues a enterprise relationship with a Japanese businessman within the second season of the generational saga. “I’ll discover a means. You understand I’ll,” Solomon tells Naomi, performed by Shogun star Anna Sawai.

The second season trailer additionally cycles again to Sunja as a younger grownup, performed by Minha Kim, who reconnects together with her former lover Koh Hansu (Lee Minho) in wartime Osaka after 14 years aside. Sunja asks how he discovered her. “I by no means misplaced you,” he solutions again.

Pachinko creator Soo Hugh has stated repeatedly she has a four-season plan (with eight episodes in every) to inform the sprawling multigenerational story based mostly on Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel of the identical title for Apple TV+.

Produced by studio Media Res, Pachinko is created and written by Hugh, who serves as govt producer. Pachinko is govt produced by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and Theresa Kang for Blue Marble Photos.

The second season trailer has a brand new cowl of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” as a rating carried out by Rosé of the Okay-pop group Blackpink. Apple TV+ will premiere the second season of Pachinko globally on Aug. 23 with one episode, adopted by weekly episodes each Friday by way of Oct. 11.