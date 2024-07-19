Young and the Restless Early Edition Spoilers: Abby in for a Shock

Younger and the Stressed weekly spoilers discover Abby Newman thrown for a loop throughout the week of July 22-26, 2024, on Y&R. Try the newest spoilers for the CBS daytime drama.

Younger and the Stressed Early Weekly Spoilers: Abby Newman in Shock

Subsequent week, on Y&R, Abby Newman is caught off-guard by her boyfriend, Devon Hamilton. Whereas snuggling on a bench, Devon stuns Abby when he asks her to marry him. She seems up, shocked like she will be able to’t consider her ears.

Little question, they’re strong and in a terrific place of their relationship. They’re glad as might be, dwelling collectively and elevating their son. Certainly, Devon proposing marriage is great. Nonetheless, Abby might not wish to rock the boat.

So, she is perhaps hesitant to simply accept his proposal on Younger and the Stressed. In spite of everything, her final marriage to Probability Chancellor didn’t finish so properly. In fact, that’s as a result of she couldn’t deny her emotions for Devon.

However nonetheless, she might very properly be reluctant to get married once more. She may simply wish to maintain issues the best way they’re. If that’s the case, the rejection won’t sit properly with Devon. So hopefully, she says sure and so they tie the knot quickly.

Y&R Weekly Spoilers: Victor Newman Makes Stunning Announcement

Whereas Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) processes Devon Hamilton‘s (Bryton James) proposal, her household struggles. Subsequent week, her father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) drops a bomb on the household.

Quickly, he’s in his workplace together with his spouse, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and his son, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). He tells them he’s within the means of buying an organization that’s virtually as large as theirs. Adam is shocked that his father admits such an organization exists on Younger and the Stressed.

Victor says it does and it belongs to Nikki. Probably, he’s speaking about Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) household firm, Jabot Cosmetics. However Nikki is something however glad about Victor’s grand gesture.

Younger and the Stressed Subsequent Week Spoilers: Nikki Newman Worries

Certainly, Nikki is worried in regards to the selections Victor is at present making on Y&R. Little question, The Mustache thinks he’s doing one thing great. Nonetheless, Nikki is near Jack. So, if Victor thinks she’s going to simply accept Jabot if he fingers it to her on a silver platter, he probably has one other factor coming.

She gained’t wish to do something to harm Jack on Younger and the Stressed. And that can probably infuriate Victor. Y&R is intense subsequent week. Don’t miss it to see what Abby Newman’s response is when Devon pops the query on the CBS cleaning soap opera.

