Yellowstone Cast Talks ‘Blacked Out’ Scripts for New Season

The solid of Yellowstone is sharing all in regards to the new season with out star Kevin Costner – together with how that they had little concept what was occurring with their characters once they obtained the scripts.

“Principally the whole lot is blacked out besides in your traces,” Jen Landon, who portrays ranch hand Teeter, stated in a teaser video launched by Paramount Community on Friday, September 27.

Daybreak Olivieri, who performs Sarah Atwood, added, “I don’t know what she did, she doesn’t know what I did. We will’t inform one another.”

Kelsey Asbille, who performs Monica Dutton, defined, “This season has been very secretive.”

Different solid members who appeared within the video embrace Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser, whereas Costner – who performed Dutton patriarch John Dutton and exited the collection after the primary a part of the ultimate season – unsurprisingly didn’t seem within the clip. How the collection will deal with his exit remains to be underneath wraps.

Although particulars of storylines are sparse, viewers have been promised that there are “tons of surprises” in retailer for the ultimate run.

“It has introduced me to tears, and I believe individuals are going to essentially, actually adore it,” Grimes, 40, stated.

Followers obtained a glimpse of what they’ll count on within the second half of season 5 within the dramatic first trailer, which was launched in August.

Regardless of his much-discussed exit from the present, Costner appeared within the teaser, albeit solely in flashbacks from earlier seasons. “Legacy. In case you construct one thing price having, somebody’s gonna try to take it,” Costner (as John Dutton) intones within the clip.

An attention-grabbing word in regards to the teaser, nonetheless, is that it didn’t say something about this being the present’s final installment, as the brand new episodes are merely described as “the epic return” of Yellowstone quite than the lead-up to its collection finale.

Paramount Community introduced in Might 2023 that Yellowstone would finish with season 5B, which was initially scheduled to premiere in November of that 12 months, however manufacturing was subsequently delayed due to the twin WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Costner confirmed his exit in June, only one month after the community introduced the ultimate season.

Although followers of the Western drama had been bummed in regards to the present wrapping, an August report from business publication Puck stated the present was returning for a sixth season, and that a number of stars are in talks to signal offers. It has not but been confirmed that the present will go on for season 6.