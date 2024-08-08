XRP Price Prediction: As Ripple Token Plunges 8% After SEC Meeting Is Cancelled, A FOMO Frenzy Erupts Around This AI Meme Coin With Just Days Left

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The XRP worth has plunged 8% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.58 as of three.30 a.m. EST on a 7.9% droop in buying and selling quantity to $2.05 billion.

The Ripple token’s worth plunge follows information that the US Securities and Alternate Fee (SEC) canceled a deliberate closed-door assembly with Ripple Labs on August 1.

The #Ripple vs #SEC lawsuit assembly for Thursday was canceled. Is smart, there’s nothing else to debate on the internally orchestrated lawsuit. Sunshine Act Discover:#XRPhttps://t.co/tqUCQ5sc0j pic.twitter.com/pL2vb9y6WZ — Vandell | Black Swan Capitalist (@vandell33) July 31, 2024

There had been market optimism that the assembly may deliver a long-awaited finish to the SEC’s lawsuit towards the corporate.

XRP Value Technical Evaluation: The Downtrend Might Be Brief Time period

XRP is presently buying and selling above the higher trendline after dropping from its peak of $0.74. The wrestle for worth management has led to the formation of a falling wedge sample, which regularly indicators potential bullish momentum.

The help zone at $0.42 has reinvigorated the bulls, pushing the worth up and breaking above the wedge. This has created a brand new basis for a possible bull rally forward. Nevertheless the bulls appear to ba dealing with a resistance at $0.64 after the breakout above the sample.

XRP/USDT Evaluation. (Supply: Tradingview)

Present worth indicators for XRP look promising. It’s buying and selling above the 50-day and 200-day easy shifting common (SMA), indicating a possible upward transfer that might affirm an anticipated rebound. if the rebound ought to happen on the 50 SMA it might set off a bull rally above the present resistance.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) has rebounded from oversold territory at 30, climbing previous the 50 midline into the overbought zone at 77. nonetheless it’s presently on a downtrend although it stays above the 50 midline stage providing the bulls an opportunity to push the RSI again into overbought territory.

Moreover, the inexperienced bars on the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator sign market positivity, with development in each quantity and measurement. The latest crossover of the blue line above the orange sign line, above the impartial stage, additional helps confidence within the worth surge for XRP.

XRP Value Prediction: Can The Bulls Regain Momentum?

XRP’s worth is on the point of a major bullish rally. The falling wedge sample is boosting this upward momentum, with the potential to push the worth to new highs round $0.7945.

Conversley, the worth might drop to round $0.55, coinciding with the 200 SMA. Additional downward strain might even push it in the direction of the higher trendline of the wedge, estimated at roughly $0.4859.

Remaining Name For WienerAI! Token Launches On Monday

With the XRP worth giving combined indicators, traders are flocking to purchase the blockbuster WienerAI (WAI) presale earlier than it’s too late. The token has simply zoomed previous $9 million in funds raised, and is providing traders a final likelihood to purchase earlier than it lists on Monday August 5.

We raised $9M! Thanks to your unimaginable help. WienerAI is now extra highly effective than ever! pic.twitter.com/4LKZnQCR6B — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) August 1, 2024

WienerAI blends playful canine themes, a unusual sausage twist, and superior AI capabilities to distinguish itself from the gazillions of meme cash with out utility.

Its standout characteristic is a strong buying and selling bot, designed to be a crypto dealer’s excellent companion.

In case you’re not sure whether or not to purchase or promote a cryptocurrency, merely ask the bot. Inside seconds, you’ll obtain a complete evaluation of the present worth, potential purchase or promote indicators, and even some worth predictions.

Along with the bot, WienerAI affords a staking protocol with a powerful annual return of 122%.

ClayBro, an influential YouTuber with 130k subscribers, says WAI might explode 20X after launch.

WienerAI will start buying and selling on Monday, and rumors have it that it’ll launch on two prime 12 crypto exchanges.

In case you’d like to affix some of the profitable presales of the yr earlier than a doubtlessly explosive itemizing on Monday, you’ll be able to nonetheless purchase WAI tokens for $0.00075 every.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

