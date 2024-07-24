WWE’s Cody Rhodes Responds to Bengals QB Joe Burrow Haircut Photo After Viral Memes | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

WWE/Getty Photographs

WWE star Cody Rhodes noticed a placing resemblance when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unveiled his new look.

The 2022 Professional Bowler is now sporting a blonde buzz minimize as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

Rhodes had some enjoyable by sharing an altered photograph of Burrow together with his signature neck tattoo and the undisputed WWE title belt, telling the signal-caller it is “time to complete your story.”

“End the story” was Rhodes’ rallying cry throughout his pursuit of WWE gold. His father Dusty was a adorned world champion in different wrestling promotions, however the WWE title eluded him throughout his illustrious profession.

“The American Nightmare” accomplished his journey when he beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL in April.

Narratively talking, Burrow main the Bengals to their first championship can be an equally fulfilling long-term arc. Probably the most moribund franchises in NFL historical past lastly reaching the promised land with a quarterback who grew up simply hours away.

The NFL even has its personal model of Reigns, whose title reign lasted 1,316 days, with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. No one casts a bigger shadow over the league than the six-time Professional Bowl quarterback, and all roads undergo Kansas Metropolis till confirmed in any other case.