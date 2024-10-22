WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades As Samantha Irvin Departs

Samantha Irvin introduced her departure from WWE Credit score: WWE.com

WWE Uncooked marketed its ongoing No. 1 Contender tag group match with The New Day vs. AOP and Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. American Made. Uncooked additionally marketed Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed face-to-face and a foremost occasion of Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker.

Overshadowing Uncooked’s lineup was the seemingly amicable cut up between widespread ring announcer Samantha Irvin and WWE. “WWE Universe, my time has come to an finish as your WWE Uncooked ring announcer,” stated Irvin in a tweet Monday. “I like you all tremendously and this doesn’t mark the tip of my artwork, I’ve a lifetime extra to share.”

Irvin’s WWE departure led to speedy (and inevitable) hypothesis that she may very well be AEW certain. AEW is reportedly including a brand new “A-Present” in Shockwave, and so they just lately receiving a big enhance in income through its tv rights renewal with WBD.

Final week’s broadcast of WWE Uncooked garnered 1.538 million viewers.

WWE Uncooked Outcomes On October 21, 2024

The New Day def. AOP

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Harm CTRL ends in DQ

LWO def. American Made

Bron Breakker def. Jey Uso | WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Uncooked Rankings

October 14, 2024 | 1.538 million

October 7, 2024 | 1.545 million

September 30, 2024 | 1.516 million

September 23, 2024 | 1.340 million

September 16, 2024 | 1.509 million

WWE Uncooked Ticket Gross sales

WWE Uncooked Venue: Wells Fargo Heart (Philadelphia, Pa.)

WE Uncooked Tickets Distributed: 13,073

WWE Uncooked Tickets Obtainable: 416

Seth Rollins And Bronson Reed Brawl

Uncooked began chilly with Seth Rollins calling out Bronson Reed. Rollins has been carrying black recently and performing very heelish. Reed obtained the higher of Seth Rollins and appeared like an even bigger star of their brawl, the place Bronson yeeted a WWE official at Rollins like an inbound cross. Rollins truly escaped the brawl briefly.

Followers continued to sing Rollins’ tune, however I odor a double-turn between Rollins and Reed.

Reed and Rollins’ brawl continued backstage in a separate phase proper after Jackie Redmond requested Adam Pearce how he deliberate to maintain the whole lot beneath management.

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed Brawl: B

The New Day Def. AOP

Lilian Garcia was on digital camera to introduce The New Day, making the tip of the Samantha Irvin Period official.

Ought to The New Day lose this match, particularly with The Miz creeping up at ringside. Xavier Woods’ seemingly inevitable heel flip ought to be saved for a giant second. Hopefully this second builds to a giant singles match at Survivor Sequence.

Miz was carrying all-black and sun shades as he conversed with The Last Testomony. Hopefully Miz’s character evolution goes past him simply carrying black fits.

R-Reality’s interruption led to The New Day successful through rollup. Because the Last Testomony attacked Reality, Woods stopped Kofi Kingston from saving his former co-tag group champion. This introduced out the Wyatt Sicks to a giant pop.

Of observe, Paul Ellering shoved The Miz out of the way in which to sacrifice himself as Ellering took a Mandible Claw.

The New Day vs. AOP Grade: B+

Raquel Rodriguez And Liv Morgan Vs. Harm CTRL Ends In DQ

This match was borne out of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupting a Harm CTRL promo. Liv carried out her snort a number of occasions. Her snort is slowly changing into a meme.

lash Legend and Jakara Jackson have been ringside, and it looks like they’re The Tradition’s reply to Liv and Raquel. This was particularly obvious when Lash squared up with Rodriguez whereas Ms. Jackson confronted off with Morgan.

Ripley hit the ring and fought off each Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This introduced out Dom, and Ripley trapped him in a Prism Entice. There was lots of warmth for Ripley and Dom’s physicality.

Backstage, Reed and Rollins brawled for a 3rd time as a livid Adam Pearce made their match official for Crown Jewel.

Judgment Day vs. Harm CTRL Grade: B

LWO Def. American Made

LWO’s lucha model melded completely with the groud, pound and razzle-dazzle of the Creeds. At one level, the Creeds hit back-to-back suplexes however Brutus’ was extra spectacular as a result of his was from the second rope.

Followers actually obtained into the match throughout Rey Mysterio’s wonderful scorching gag, which resulted in a 619 and a splash from Dragon Lee for the win.

American Made has all of the expertise and charisma to be a prime steady in WWE, however sadly they’ve spent most of their alliance dropping.

LWO vs. American Made Grade: A-

Bron Breakker Def. Jey Uso

Backstage, whereas Bron Breakker was ready ,WWE continued to tease Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER. Dominik Mysterio will face a former world champion subsequent week to attempt to earn a shot at GUNTHER’s world title. There’s likelihood that man might be Priest.

Jey Uso made his entrance by the doorway manner as WWE doesn’t have time for an entrance by the gang in the course of the two-hour period.

Breakker placed on a spotlight reel efficiency early, together with a standing moonsault.

Followers appeared a bit fatigued regardless of this being the primary occasion of a two-hour Uncooked.

Earlier within the night time, WWE aired footage from Jey’s look on SmackDown. Since Jey Uso didn’t decide a facet this previous Friday on SmackDown, I feel there could be extra drama if the Bloodline helps Jey retain his title.

Proper on cue, The Bloodline hit the ring. Solo Sikoa had Jey Uso’s t-shirt and tickets to Uncooked. Sikoa instructed Jey he was attempting to assist Jey win. Tonga Loa tried encouraging Jey, just for Jey to superkick each Tonga and Tama.

Solo took a Spear from Bron for Jey, in a sacrifice, then followers got here unglued for a faceoff between Breakker and Fatu. Fatu superkicked Jey as he went for a spear and that opened the door for Breakker to regain the WWE IC Title.

Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso Grade: B