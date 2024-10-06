WWE Bad Blood 2024 start time, how to watch, match card, predictions

WWE picked the proper yr for the return of Dangerous Blood.

The Dangerous Blood premium stay occasion is again on the WWE calendar tonight from State Farm Enviornment in Atlanta. And it is becoming as a result of the unhealthy blood seen between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can solely be settled in a match made well-known on the first Dangerous Blood in 1997: Hell in a Cell.

The five-match card additionally contains a few of WWE’s greatest stars. Roman Reigns returns to in-ring motion for the primary time since WrestleMania in April to hitch forces with longtime adversary Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE champion, for a tag workforce match in opposition to the Bloodline.

The Judgment Day’s unhealthy blood with the Terror Twins continues with two matches. Former associates Finn Balor and Damian Priest will meet one-on-one, whereas Liv Morgan places her ladies’s world championship on the road in opposition to Rhea “Bloody” Ripley within the newest chapter of their lengthy rivalry. And Bayley is out for blood as she seems to be to regain her WWE ladies’s championship in opposition to Nia Jax.

Anticipate blood to be shed tonight. Here is easy methods to watch Dangerous Blood:

WWE Dangerous Blood 2024 begin time

Time: 5 p.m. Central time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Dangerous Blood is WWE’s solely premium stay occasion in October. It is the primary Dangerous Blood PLE since June 13, 2004.

Easy methods to watch WWE Dangerous Blood: TV, stay stream

Dangerous Blood streams completely on Peacock in america and on the WWE Community in all places else.

The place is Dangerous Blood? Dangerous Blood location

Dangerous Blood takes place from State Farm Enviornment in Atlanta. With WWE going extra international with its premium stay occasions in 2024, Dangerous Blood is simply the fifth PLE held within the U.S. Bash in Berlin in Germany was the newest PLE on Aug. 31.

Atlanta is the hometown of Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Dangerous Blood match card

Matches are usually not so as

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Girls’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley with “Soiled” Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Girls’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley

WWE Dangerous Blood predictions

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will defeat Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

CM Punk will defeat Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley will defeat Liv Morgan

Damian Priest will defeat Finn Balor

Nia Jax will defeat Bayley to retain her ladies’s championship

WWE kickoff present

Countdown to WWE Dangerous Blood begins at 4 p.m. Central time. Hear from WWE’s panel of consultants for a preview to Dangerous Blood.

Dangerous Blood press convention

A number of the night time’s winners, together with Chief Content material Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, shall be a part of the Dangerous Blood press confrerence.

The Dangerous Blood press convention is scheduled for roughly 8:15 p.m. CT.

