WWE Bad Blood 2024 start time, how to watch, match card, predictions

WWE picked the proper yr for the return of Dangerous Blood.

The Dangerous Blood premium stay occasion is again on the WWE calendar tonight from State Farm Enviornment in Atlanta. And it is becoming as a result of the unhealthy blood seen between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre can solely be settled in a match made well-known on the first Dangerous Blood in 1997: Hell in a Cell.

The five-match card additionally contains a few of WWE’s greatest stars. Roman Reigns returns to in-ring motion for the primary time since WrestleMania in April to hitch forces with longtime adversary Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE champion, for a tag workforce match in opposition to the Bloodline.

