Would California Gov. Gavin Newsom run for president?

Thanks director and thanks for the chief and all of you for being right here. This is a chance to familiarize all of you with one thing we’re deeply conversant in. And that is the the tools we have now assembled right here at this time that represents the biggest fleet of its sort wherever on the planet, the biggest fireplace suppression fleet on the planet underneath the jurisdiction of CAL fireplace underneath the jurisdiction of the state of California. It is a possibility not solely to focus on the investments we have made, it is also a possibility to focus on the extraordinary those who function this tools that each single day are doing the great and laborious work that is essential to hold individuals protected and tackle the challenges of our time. So I wish to thank all of the women and men of Cal Fireplace, all of the extraordinary work they’re doing each single day to members of the Nationwide Guard which might be on the market making ready and have been making ready for wildfire season. Of us on the market within the Conservation Corps and lots of others which have been out doing the work that must be performed to organize for this season. Because the chief mentioned, we’re already experiencing *** disproportionately excessive variety of acres burned, not fires began. What the chief simply mentioned the 3500 or so fireplace begins to this point this yr really is *** little bit beneath the 5 yr common. What’s considerably larger is the variety of acres burn? Actually, you look over the past 5 years. We have averaged about 3800 fires by this time within the fireplace season, 3500, as he famous, plus or minus this yr, the common acres burns have been *** little beneath 40,000 whenever you take a look at that 5 yr common over 200,000 this yr. So we’re seeing unsurprisingly predictably due to the rains, these gentle rains particularly, *** lot of grasses turning into brush fires. So these are inclined to burn out however transfer fairly shortly. That mentioned, uh, lightning will not be our entrance. We’re anticipating some lightning strikes this weekend. Up within the Sierras, we noticed the abnormality of lightning strikes within the central valley, notably round Fresno earlier within the season that we’re usually seeing them. There’s nothing once more, typical sizzling. We are saying it on a regular basis are getting *** lot hotter, experiencing unprecedented report warmth. These warmth domes over your complete Western United States, again and again and over and over and over. Report breaking temperatures, report breaking experiences, not simply in California throughout this nation and round the remainder of the world with respect to the candies on the market. Local weather change is actual mom nature. She bats. Final bats 1000. She’s chemistry, biology and physics. These realities, these extremes are right here current each day within the nice state of California. For those who do not consider in science, you need to consider your personal eyes. The lived expertise all of us have out right here within the Western United States for that matter, throughout the globe, locations, life, traditions, fairly actually, communities being wiped off the map in paradise. California, Grizzly Flats in Greenville, California. And that is *** critical sober time to be in positions of affect, positions of public service. And we’re grateful once more for everybody that is doing our greatest to satisfy this second, not solely tackle response and react to those challenges, but additionally to proactively form an agenda to deal with the underlying situation within the first place. And that is the burning of fossil fuels, the burning of oil and gasoline. It isn’t sophisticated. And so we take this mission very critically. However the mission once more, we needed to focus on at this time is the mission that you just hear behind me with the helicopters which might be shifting. And this outstanding funding tools unprecedented in California’s historical past that’s as much as the duty $2.6 billion was preserved within the funds because it pertains to our dedication to deal with forest administration to deal with the must do extra, to actively handle our forests, to deal with the problems round dispensable areas. The chief mentioned we’re hitting our targets because it pertains to our energetic visitation administration we have now *** lot extra work to do there. I can not make up for the final 50 years, however over the previous few years, we have been doing greater than ever in partnership with an administration that is performed greater than ever on these points. And the privilege the day earlier than I used to be right here, I flew out to the White Home, as Nancy mentioned, we had been in a position to safe the assist from the White Home with any politics with none hesitation to assist uh our emergency requests up to now. I am going to remind you that was not really easy to make telephone calls. We waited days and days. There have been threats that we weren’t going to supply assist for the individuals of this nice state. That is not the case at this time. It was *** mind-set because it pertains to the White Home and their assist to be right here for the American individuals regardless in the event that they’re in California or Oklahoma. And so I wish to thank President Biden for his swiftness and assist. It was good to be on the White Home to debate this wildfire season. It was high of thoughts, not only for me however different governors the place I had *** likelihood to dialogue about their experiences, not simply this yr, however over the course of the final a few years, I’ll be aware although the final two years we have seen beneath common variety of begins and fires not begins however fireplace acres burned. However this yr, this yr portends some extra challenges. So I hope individuals took notes, take critically the chance to organize themselves the duty. I feel all of us should do extra to guard our households to be there for one another. And c.org web site prepared C is *** nice web site. *** new instrument introduced this *** few months in the past, aggregated instrument that highlights new applied sciences and new alternatives to maintain you protected. On the premise of *** lot of the investments we made simply briefly on that, the chief talked about the variety of alert fireplace cameras. These are *** I assisted cameras greatest at school. Subsequent era bought lots of and lots of of those that we have procured and we put all around the state of California. We did not have this *** few years in the past. The actual time administration, the flexibility now because it pertains to projections, Techna Silver, *** outstanding firm that has superior alternatives to actually kind of perceive fireplace habits in actual time. The work we’re doing with the Pentagon, the Division of Protection, the work we’re doing with satellite tv for pc expertise and entry that we have now over the previous few years that we have by no means had up to now these Nighthawks. The truth that they’re night time hawks, we name them fireplace hawks permit us night time time fireplace suppression. We have by no means had that previously. You may see the C 130 behind me. Thanks to the President of the US, Joe Biden for years and years and years, we needed to battle with the earlier administration to get these C 130 S, we could not get them. We lastly had them shipped out right here. All seven of them, 1 70% full. It is going to be underneath the Cal Fireplace model very shortly. We’ll have 5 extra up subsequent yr and all seven might be operationalized proudly underneath the Cal fireplace model. You see behind me early in 2026. Once more, I wish to thank the administration for his or her assist of those important belongings. As well as, as was famous by the chief, we have additionally procured unique use contracts. By the way in which, with full disclosure, that is *** bit, it is *** aggressive course of. A number of the different governors in different states are very aware of California’s capacity to scale these investments to safe a few of these sources. However I would like everybody to know, we assist our neighbors with mutual help, we assist our neighbors. We have performed that constantly in Texas over the previous few months and the mutual help system, it is *** means of expressing this. It is best at school. There isn’t any mutual help system within the nation. I might argue around the globe as environment friendly, efficient and co ordinated because the state of California. And also you see that in these wildfires, you see people, women and men down in riverside that make their means as much as northern California and the Oregon border serving to each other out. You see the Oregon firefighters down in southern California. You see people from across the globe from Israel to Australia additionally supporting our mutual help program. However I wish to be aware we have additionally supplied extra sources for our native mutual aids by offering extra sources, particularly tools and vans. Just like the one you see behind us, placing the model of the native municipalities supporting that by means of the funds coming from the state of California. Forgive me for being so lengthy winded. I can go on for an additional 20 minutes about virus. I can go on about so most of the different packages which might be operationalized. I simply wish to thank Joe and his staff. I wish to thank Nancy as I conclude for her work. As chances are you’ll know, California has been *** chief because it pertains to warmth sickness. We would be the first na first within the nation. I consider stress take a look at that and forgive me. Uh any state which may be forward. Um But it surely’s *** level of delight if they’re, we have now *** warmth index that we have now been organizing round. It is going to be in impact in January, not in impact proper now. For one cause, we wish to get it proper. Hh SEPA, not simply coe bringing collectively all these disciplines, all these companies to create *** warmth index that is simply digestible, simply understood that may help and abe our efforts to advance a few of the work that she’s been doing in our so our State Operations Middle and the work we’re doing to operationalize our warmth sickness plans that went into impact *** few weeks again in anticipation of the warmth dome and the acute warmth that we proceed to expertise. We’re wanting ahead to some modestly cooler temperatures within the combination. None, none of us stay within the combination. So I am aware of that, however within the combination Friday, Saturday, um and uh we’re doing our greatest to maintain individuals protected and you need to do, we have now to all do our greatest to maintain hydrated. Keep within the shade, use your widespread sense over the course of the following few days as we work our means by means of this. Um One last level of emphasis, um I simply wish to thank the legislature. We went by means of *** course of this yr. We not solely balanced this yr’s funds, we stability subsequent yr’s funds, however we did not do it on the again of those investments. And I wish to offer you *** proof level of that. Once I bought right here was elected in late 2018, was there with the previous president in Paradise California speaking concerning the ravages of local weather change and the affect that had on the lives that had been misplaced. And the devastation, we had about 6700 cal fireplace personnel in July of 2018 marked about 6700. At present, we have now 9700 cal fireplace personnel. I wish to thank the legislature for his or her assist and we simply accredited *** plan in our two yr funds that over the following 5 years, we’re committing a further 2400 personnel to CAL Fireplace that is making up for points round CDCR. It is permitting us to reinforce our efforts and it allowed us to do. And that is *** lengthy winded level of gratitude to the legislature to keep up my dedication that I made. However it will possibly’t be mine alone. It needed to be our dedication. It needed to be ratified and supported by the legislature because it pertains to the standard of life, the wellness of members of CAL fireplace and we had been in a position to scale back the work week and the stresses on not solely members of CAL fireplace however their households as properly. And we had been in a position to maintain the road in that 66 hours that was not anticipated on this funds course of, however they held the road and I simply wish to congratulate them for that as properly. So thanks all for popping out taking this second critically. What extra proof do we want within the excessive warmth and all of those comparatively bigger fires that we have skilled the final 5 years with that? We’re all right here to reply any questions, Governor Jeanie Nguyen with ABC 10. As you have talked about, we have skilled *** report breaking warmth particularly final week. We even had *** warmth associated demise in Sacramento County. What do you need to say to individuals who really feel like this press convention is coming *** little too late? Given that you just left the state final week to be *** a part of President Biden’s marketing campaign. Effectively, we have been at this, we have moved ahead with the State Operations Middle. We moved ahead with our properly established warmth sickness safety plan. I initiated that governor, we have been monitoring each morning monitoring what is going on on right here within the State of California. We supplied the investments in *** funds deal that I simply bought performed with the legislature simply *** few days in the past. As I famous, I used to be simply right here 56 days in the past, proper earlier than we went out to the White Home to get the emergency declaration signed and to get the form of assist that we anticipate we’ll want shifting ahead for the remainder of the yr. So look, that is powerful enterprise. There’s *** lot occurring on the planet we’re residing in and I am happy with the work the state has performed. Hello, Governor, *** current report discovered that Black Californians, Latinos and native Individuals die at disproportionate charges from excessive warmth. So what particular issues is your administration doing to guard these susceptible populations? Effectively, it is specified by element within the plan. One of many issues we’re prideful of within the state of California is *** framework round cultural competency. It is *** backside up, not high down plan. It is primarily based upon *** lot of the teachings we have realized by means of *** collection of challenges, not least of which the challenges of the pandemic, we established *** program. You could be very conversant in Leos, which is *** huge a part of our ongoing investments because it pertains to reaching out to susceptible and numerous communities throughout the state, knocking on doorways, going door to door to supply assist to amplify *** volunteer workforce, which is now bigger than the Peace Corps, the cooling facilities we have opened with *** socio financial framework and concern. I am going to have Nancy amplify since you deserve *** extra granular response to that query. However I am very aware. We’re *** majority minority state of the duty. We’ve got to do extra, notably in rural elements of the state, elements of the state which might be underneath served up underneath consultant and it is *** huge a part of the core values that we attempt to advance. However once more, simply because it pertains to the earlier query, we have now, we have now *** lot extra work to do in coping with these unprecedented excessive instances. However I’ll say the unprecedented work that has been performed is *** level of delight and Nancy deserves a lot credit score. So I am going to ask her to amplify her response as properly. Governor, you probably did *** nice job with the Leos program. However in addition to as soon as the state Operations Middle is activated, we additionally activate our precedence populations process power which mainly works by means of our operational areas, that are our county emergency administration companies to establish these communities the place we have to attain out to their CBOs to all of their leisure areas, ensuring that they facilities have all of the sources that they want throughout the state. So we’re on the market in full power ensuring that we’re attempting to hit each group that has susceptible populations that will not heed a few of the warnings that we blast by means of the media. And so they’re on the market in full power with every of the communities, particularly focusing on these areas proper now which have the biggest wildfires. Thanks. After which governor simply *** non warmth associated query for you. The place do you presently stand on, on insurance policies that might require the colleges, lecturers and counselors to inform their dad and mom if their children are transgender, there’s presently *** invoice in your desk that might prohibit lecturers from doing. So the place do you stand on this? I bought 60 payments. That is one in every of them. And I am going to let you already know very shortly and we’ll be reviewing that with my staff and employees. The small print that invoice I have been following that. I am properly conscious of the LGBT Q caucus and their advocacy in that area. I have not learn the main points of the invoice but as is the case as you already know. Effectively, all too. Effectively, I attempt to familiarize myself with the nuances and particulars earlier than I apply publicly and I will be doing simply that this week with the staff, however on this situation, it has been a difficulty for greater than *** yr and you have thought of it for *** whereas. So the place do you stand on it? I’ll respectfully defer to the truth that I’ve *** invoice pending in entrance of me for my signature that would happen as early as at this time, as late as tomorrow or this week. And I am going to have the chance to assessment the main points of the invoice. It isn’t *** hypothetical any longer. It is *** particular query you are asking and it deserves *** particular response on the premise of *** particular understanding of every preposition verb and adjective within the invoice. Hello, I am Ky from Politico. So you may have much less fireplace begins this yr than final yr and extra expertise and tools. So why are there extra acres being burned? And what if something may be modified to stop that? Effectively, we have now to deal with the underlying trigger within the first place. Uh And that is, that is the warmth, you already know, trapping gasses bought tackle the problem of fossil fuels. We bought to carry polluters accountable. We bought to deal with the underlying situation. Essentially, that is *** substantive reply, however you requested *** particular about grass fires had been implied and brush fires within the late rains and the way that is impacted. And we have now an skilled within the chief of CAL Fireplace behind me who is raring to share his enter and his expertise with these specific situations. Thanks governor once more, Joe Tyler, uh director of CAL Fireplace. So the uh snow pack, we see our reservoirs full. We see late rains which have grown our herbaceous, fuels our grasses shortly in some areas you will discover that they’re nonetheless 4 to five ft tall. We discover ourselves right here lately that we had the excessive temperatures related to the excessive temperatures we had north and north west and northeast winds which have pushed the fires which have been ignited to the place we’re at this time. Now, we needs to be so grateful that due to these grass fires and due to the expertise and the sources that we have now that although the acres are huge, the fatalities at this level are zero. The constructions broken or destroyed are low. It’s largely due to the warmth, the drying of the fuels and the winds which have been related to it that this vegetation has burned so quickly. I’ve a further coverage query but it surely’s nonetheless associated to fires. So Senator Scott Weiner lately launched *** invoice that he mentioned he is negotiated with the governor and with CAL Fireplace to alter the system of fireside maps and to present the cal fireplace extra or the state fireplace for extra regulatory authority, I wanna know what you are attempting to realize with this and what you say to individuals who say that it will not clear up any insurance coverage issues and it’ll put individuals, extra individuals within the line of hazard as a result of there it may promote extra growth in fireplace inclined areas. So the proposal at the start is to lower confusion. So right here we’re in 2007, we discovered ourselves introducing wildfire hazard severity maps. And we had three zones, very excessive fireplace hazard severity, excessive fireplace hazard severity and average within the excessive fireplace hazard severity within the very excessive fireplace hazard severity zones. Constructing. Uh Chapter seven *** constructing codes required them to construct and supply house hardening and defensible area on the similar stage. It is vitally complicated when you may have fireplace hazard severity zones which might be recognizing the hazards related and the hazards that we will scale back, to guard your own home, defend your property versus the dangers related to that turns into way more complicated. So the purpose of wildfire mitigation areas is basically to cut back from three zones to 2 and to restrict the flexibility for individuals to make use of their discretion primarily based on which of the three zones you are in as to what ranges of housing chances are you’ll or could not permit. Thanks. Thanks Dr Hello, Governor. Uh Tr went with the *** P final week. You determined to desert *** plan that might have put *** prime focus initiative on the poll to compete with. What’s now prop 36. Are you planning to actively marketing campaign towards prop 36 or how are you planning to combat this poll? Effectively, I feel it is *** dangerous initiative. I feel it is deceptive. They do it underneath the auspices of *** retail framework. It is fascinating, they did not even embody any adjustments to the retail threshold which has gotten a lot consideration. And why did not they? As a result of it is the tenth hardest in America. I do know that is broadly reported. Um It is actually *** drug coverage reform that brings us again a long time, very involved about that. I hope individuals take *** shut take a look at what they’re proposing. Um So I will not be supporting it. Um I do not assume that is the easiest way to deal with this situation on the poll locking issues in, however I hope all of us are held to some accountability. People who assist it. Good those who assist it to this query, they should reply it. How are you going to pay for it? The place are the billions of {dollars} going to return from? What packages packages like this supporting our wildfire suppression methods work we’ll do to deal with the problems of utmost warmth. The challenges we have now throughout the spectrum of points. The place is the cash going to return from? That is not my phrase. Um Take, do not take my phrase for it. It isn’t *** rhetorical query. The LAO put out the prices had been extraordinary over the course of the following decade or so. I do not assume it is the correct method to lock in uh this stuff as they’ve. So, uh sure to your query particularly, uh I will be campaigning towards it, however I am additionally not naive. There’s *** lot to do. Uh It is, you already know, *** lot of points and on the poll, *** lot of challenges we face. However I hope the individuals of the State of California, I’ve the chance to think about this take into account the choice pathway that the legislature has taken the work that we have performed with *** package deal of precise retail theft payments that might be touchdown on my desk very shortly. The work that we have performed since 2019 $1.1 billion to spend money on vertical prosecution and new expertise and to supply extra staffing to r to investigations and most each county, they’ve taken benefit of these grants of the duty forces that we put collectively years and years in the past to deal with reliable problems with retail theft and the reliable points which might be means outdoors the purview of proposition 47 which is organized retail theft and the legislature to their credit score has an organized retail theft package deal that I sit up for signing. We have been working actively with them as many as 1213 payments which might be energetic as we converse. And I feel that is *** a lot better method and we are going to proceed our effort to march to deal with these points which once more are reliable on this state. Uh However uh that initiative prop 36 is extra of *** drug coverage reform that takes us again on drug coverage because it pertains to possession and can value the taxpayers billions and billions of {dollars} over the following decade. That may have *** profound affect on packages throughout the state. I reject the premise that it is basis, *** retail invoice. It isn’t, it is *** lot extra and I can’t be supporting it. Hello Governor Cynthia Bole with the San Francisco Chronicle. Um simply to comply with up on that *** little bit. Um by way of the measures which have made it on the poll, what are gonna be your priorities by way of what you marketing campaign for and the way targeted are you gonna be on poll measures in California races? Given your involvement with the Biden marketing campaign and the presidential race? Effectively, I am deeply concerned in California races. Actively concerned. I hate the phrase, there’s *** lot of receipts to show that I have been concerned in *** lot of native races, *** lot of congressional races for months and months and months. We have been on the market combating the great combat. So it is not simply high down White Home, it is backside up. So we’ll be energetic. We’ll proceed to be energetic in that area. I am very happy with the work we have performed to this point and the work that our candidates are doing at native races because it pertains to these initiatives. We’re taking *** good look. We bought *** lot of them off the bat. My primary precedence, full disclosure transparency was to get that, that huge oil initiative off the poll that might have set us again as pertains to well being and security for susceptible communities within the state. That was *** huge deal. We had been in a position to get *** variety of different points off the poll as pertains to youngsters’s hospitals, monetary literacy compromises had been made. So I am very happy with that, however there are *** variety of points as you already know, which might be remaining not as many as prior and we’ll be taking *** good take a look at all of them over the course of the following weeks and months. That is our annual, we do that yearly as we kind of dance for readability proper after the mud settles and uh and uh we’ll work out the place we land. I are usually fairly vocal about my opinions as you already know, and anticipate being in order it pertains to these remaining poll initiatives. And by way of your resolution final week to tug your various crime measure, we noticed your assertion, you mentioned there wasn’t sufficient time for amendments. Are you able to be extra particular? What had been the particular coverage issues with that proposal or was it extra of *** political resolution ultimately? I am going to let you know, I I assist I used to be, I feel I used to be lieutenant governor. I used to be not standard with my democratic colleagues supporting the 72 hour rule till final week. And I assumed my gosh, I want we had *** little further time as a result of we had been operating down by way of getting that invoice to print and there have been *** few amendments we needed to make. Uh we simply did not have *** keen companion on the opposite aspect with respect, they might reject that. However uh I, I do know that and uh and so there have been, there have been some issues that we thought we will do. I feel the fentaNYL situation could be very actual as you already know, I have been very vocal on that. We have greater than doubled the Nationwide Guard. We’ve got near 400 Nationwide Guardsmen and ladies. Um engaged on our counter drug efforts all throughout the State of California. I’ve considerably elevated the variety of Nationwide Guard on the, on the border since I’ve turn out to be governor because it pertains to fentaNYL interdiction. Met with President Xi particularly on the problem of precursor chemical substances associated to fentaNYL. It’s *** high precedence for me. I felt it *** enormous mistake that *** member of the legislature killed the tr invoice. The Xylazine Invoice, forgive that road identify is Frank. It was *** huge mistake. So I am very energetic in that respect and that was *** element a part of what we had been attempting to realize particular to your query. However there was some language on that the place there was some modest changes that we could not make on the last evaluation. So we’re working with the legislature independently on *** parallel monitor, would not require occurring the poll to assist an effort there that is focused and particular, not the scattered pictures that the parents on the prop. Now 36 are attempting to advance, which is able to convey us again to the 19 eighties because it pertains to drug coverage on this state. And I feel it runs utterly opposite to the the place the overwhelming majority of Californians are. That is why I plead with them. Take *** take a look at the main points of prop 36 and ask your self, the place is the cash going to return from? How are we gonna pay for this and the way, what is the worth of modest possession, possession of somebody now that might be incarcerated within the state penitentiary at *** enormous value with the form of outcomes that we all know all too properly, are usually not commensurate with that form of funding to make clear the keen companion. Is that within the legislature that you just did not, the legislature was subsequent stage cooper, they had been extraordinary. And up till the final minute legislative leaders, I’ve bought nothing however reward privately. I have been singing their praises all up and down the state and it is good to have the ability to say that publicly and make clear that. Thanks for that query, Governor, you disagreed with a few of your allies about using MC funding and that measure goes to the poll to create *** extra everlasting stream of funding, which is greater than what you’ll wish to do. Are you ready to oppose that poll measure? I imply, that is one of many many issues that we’re contemplating. Look, I feel it reduces our capacity to have the form of flexibility that is required. And I do not say this evenly and, you already know, I do not say it like that and I do not say it to brag, but it surely’s *** deep level of delight. It is a kind of rocking tear exams. You may look again in your life. And uh I am actually happy with the work we have performed on well being care investments and growth. I do not know that many states have ever invested throughout the spectrum as we have invested. I imply, the cal proposal over the following 5 years, the investments as pertains to mind well being and bodily well being, the mixing, the 1115, 1332 waivers, the work we’re doing to include lease in that respect, the work we did to turn out to be the primary state within the nation to get Medicaid waiver to permit individuals exiting CDC R. To get on to me the work we have performed to broaden medical no matter your pre present situation of to pay no matter your immigration standing. The work we’re doing on psychological well being subsequent stage, not simply psychological well being because it pertains to the types underneath proposition one, the work we have performed 0 to 26 to concentrate on prevention and screening and establish early wants workforce investments. The work I’ve performed to determine *** framework of assist underneath proposition 56 to supply backfill. I can go on. I imply I can go on. My level is it is *** level of delight. So that is *** coalition I respect I like, I’ve lengthy supported, they’ve supported these efforts. However this initiative hamstrings our capacity to have the form of flexibility that is required in the mean time we’re residing in. And God forbid we get up after November fifth in *** completely different second with much less much less, much less flexibility and we might be locked in on the premise of info that aren’t in proof flexibility is essential. In order that’s my place on it. I have not come out publicly towards it, however I am implying *** perspective, maybe you possibly can learn between these many, many traces. I heard it. My subsequent query is in September, you mentioned in an interview with Chuck Todd that you wouldn’t oppose or run towards Kamala Harris in *** presidential marketing campaign. And I am curious when you nonetheless really feel that means. In fact. Sure. Hello, Governor Nicole Nixon Sacramento. You might have clearly been very vocal of your assist of President Biden. Staying within the race. Democrats in swing districts are some Democrats in swing districts calling for him to drop out Nancy Pelosi this morning elevating questions. You already know, her, would she have mentioned that if she did not have reliable issues legitimately did not hear the contact. I, however I did hear of it once I walked in and my employees mentioned, did you hear what Nancy Pelosi mentioned? Uh and uh they supplied me *** little out of context. So I, I do not actually have a lot to say about that. And even what I understood her to say is unsurprising in that respect. I imply, it’s clearly *** resolution of the President of the US, however look extra, furthermore, I had the privilege of being, you already know, miss my children this weekend. *** lot of parents are having barbecues and I used to be spending time people having barbecues over the weekend and *** lot of elements of our nation. And there have been report crowds, unprecedented crowds of assist for the President, United States. I feel I’ve had 100 media retailers asking the identical query and I feel I’ve amply answered my assist for the president and the assist I noticed on the bottom was demonstrable. And that is the place I’m and that is the place I stand and the president stood agency supporting NATO final night time. In distinction to President Trump, who mentioned he did not even know what NATO was. That is how unserious Donald Trump is. So I do not even know what it was once I first ran for president. Distinction that with the steadfast assist of President Biden in his remarks final night time on the 75 th anniversary within the grasp class of managing our alliances. NATO has by no means been stronger and nato’s has by no means been larger. The distinction is profound and so that is what I am targeted on, targeted on supporting this marketing campaign. This candidate is *** man of character, decency and honor and distinction that to the darkness that’s Donald Trump governor. Thanks on your time, Steve Giant CBS 13. As you have famous *** lot occurring within the final couple of weeks, we had the top of the legislative session. We had the choice prop 47 reform invoice that was being mentioned. We’ve got the wildfires. We’ve got the Emergency Operations Middle right here opening up. We even have the debates between Biden and Trump that you just went to. We’ve got the campaigning on the East Coast for 5 days. So when you may simply assist us perceive what’s the stability that you’re attempting to strike right here between, have you ever bought for the president and 10 state enterprise? I feel I would like some, I would like *** time off. It has been, it has been *** grind and it has been *** level of deep delight. I care about this nation. Our democracy, I have fun it such as you hope all of us did. I raised my flag proper measurement up, not the wrong way up. On Fourth of July 248 years, the most effective of Greek democracy within the Roman Republic, standard sovereignty checks and balances. And I can guarantee you founding fathers did not stay and die to see us on the sidelines at this crucial time in our nation. So the stability is, I am all in for the American persons are all in for the biggest state in our union. 40 million robust Democrats, republicans, independents, however which have loved democracy, which have loved freedom, which have loved liberties. And I’ve *** duty to satisfy this second. And I felt duty to overlook my household on Fourth of July and to be there for this nation for our promise and what we’re selling. So there is not any stability. I am all in, all in working, day in day, out, night time and day, Saturday, Sunday. There isn’t any days off all in, dedicated to the state, our nation and the world we’re attempting to construct. And the critics that say that maybe you are distracted by the presidential marketing campaign with regards to tending to the state enterprise. It is simply, I imply, *** couldn’t be extra unfaithful. Every little thing about this marketing campaign will affect this state disproportionately. We had been concerned in 100 and 22 lawsuits with the Trump administration. Do not you guys keep in mind that? The chaos, the concern, the nervousness, how he performed politics, politics, and what he referred to on the time as pleasure, California. He was critical. He mentioned we have to rake the forest, daylight and darkness. That is *** profound and consequential second. That is all in second for all of us. That is critical for this state. No state has extra to lose on this context than the best state in our nation. The tent pole of the American financial system the place 16% of the American jobs got here from simply final month. The fifth largest financial system on the planet. No state has extra to lose on this context. Girls, hundreds of thousands and hundreds of thousands of girls, they will denied fundamental freedoms entry. You noticed, you noticed an OBGYN in Louisiana mentioned, I am going to by no means unsee what I noticed. She mentioned, I noticed *** younger woman, 13 years outdated who was raped, that was compelled to convey to time period her child clutching *** teddy bear. That is the world we’re residing in underneath Donald Trump. That is the world he is selling. That is *** consequential second for all Californians and all Individuals, forgive me. However that is *** very intense factor for me. And so once I say I am all in, I am all in. Thanks, Governor. Thanks listening to you say that you just’re all in. However the New York Instances this morning had an op ed written by George Clooney, one of many president’s largest fundraisers and allies calling you out by identify amongst different democratic leaders to decide on *** new candidate to determine what it’s going to take to enter the conference. United. Are you able to please reply? I’ve not learn this op ed this morning. I used to be frankly targeted on the nuances and particulars of the procurement for our, our, what’s it, the wildfire suppression underbelly on the C 130. So I have not had *** likelihood to learn it. Look, *** lot of individuals expressing their opinion and I respect individuals actively collaborating in our democracy by expressing themselves, however I haven’t got any remark because it pertains to George who I’ve recognized for years and years and mere and respect. Um And uh he is been an unimaginable supporter of democratic causes. Democratic candidates for years and years and years. I am going to take *** look and uh and uh maybe I am going to have extra to say after I learn the Op Ed. Thanks, Governor in California. Voters will determine whether or not to reform prop 47. How will you utilize your highly effective voice to encourage them. Effectively, I do not assume they’re reforming prop 47. They’re bringing us again to the darker drug coverage age on possession. They’re asking the taxpayers to speculate billions and billions of {dollars} we do not have with out figuring out any funding supply. It is underneath the guise of 47 but it surely would not even embody the felony threshold. Wasn’t that the principal mantra of most of your reporting for the final two years return to your personal stories. The difficulty was, wasn’t the problem, the edge. California voters in 2014 rolled again the thresholds to $950. They do not even embody it of their reform. What extra proof do you want that? This isn’t what they pretended to be or not less than counsel it to be. So I simply hope individuals take *** good look, learn it. Uh I’ve learn it. Uh I can’t be supporting it. I do not assume it is good public coverage. I will be supporting the payments that we’re working with the legislature to really tackle the problem and proceed the work we have been doing to spend money on vertical prosecutions and investigations and investing in expertise in counties and communities sheriff’s places of work. Da’s places of work all all through the State of California. I used to be down in Orange County *** few weeks in the past. I feel we supplied over $2 million for the Orange County das workplace on retail theft. They’ve by no means had sources from the state ever of their historical past to spend money on addressing the actual problems with retail theft. Proposition 36 will not be about these points. It is about one other agenda altogether. Hello, Governor Andrew Oxford from Bloomberg. Uh You’ve got talked to me concerning the huge image right here of local weather change. Your administration is proposing *** delay in implementing SB 253. Are you able to speak about why the rationale for the delay or, or what or what you are hoping to do? I am going to offline. Let’s discuss *** little bit extra concerning the work that we’re doing with California Assets Board because it pertains to the main points of that invoice, as you already know, from my signing assertion final yr, this nation main effort to advance extra transparency on this area, we indicated the necessity to work on language and that is precisely the method that’s unfolding in actual time and it is *** course of that continues and I might encourage you going again particularly to my signing message and we’re in that technique of implementing what I acknowledged in that signing message. Hello, Governor Alexei Casa from CAL issues. Um earlier this yr at your administration’s urging, uh prisons had been faraway from *** proposal to create new indoor warmth guidelines for employees in California. Um This previous weekend, we noticed an inmate die from warmth points at *** jail in Chowchilla. Do you stand by the assumption that it is too costly for California to implement new warmth security guidelines for prisons? And what’s your administration doing to cope with the clear d to prisons and work. I’ll particularly on that incident, which I’m conscious of. I am getting *** full briefing tomorrow from my staff in CDC R. There’s *** variety of different points we’ll be addressing however substantively to grasp the main points of this and I am going to, and we’ll be capable of transient that out after I get that briefing you and your administration, consider it is too. And that is why we have organized the assembly, assembly with my staff. We’ll have extra to say on that particular matter. I might fairly get the briefing absolutely. So you may have *** deeper understanding of the administration’s method the place the director of CDC R is on this, the nuances, the specificity I wish to perceive this extra absolutely as properly and what the options are and the work that they are doing and what they had been selling and what they had been pledging to do. And I’ll stress take a look at all of that. We’ll have extra data to supply to you with that. We thanks all for staying absolutely on matter at this time. Grateful although. Furthermore, that we’re right here and at this outstanding web site and I simply wish to once more, thank all of you. However furthermore, the entire women and men in uniform you see behind us for his or her extraordinary work. That is *** tall process. Summers are powerful, July, August September. You did not ask me about power reliability, we will do this one other time. All of this stuff are entrance and heart time and topical and all of them are feeling stress underneath this extraordinary second we’re residing in because it pertains to these excessive warmth occasions. Keep protected, keep hydrated. Thanks all you on.