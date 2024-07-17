‘World’s rarest spade-toothed whale’ washes up on New Zealand beach

A whale that was discovered lifeless on a seaside in New Zealand earlier this month has been recognized by scientists as a spade-toothed whale – a species so uncommon it has by no means been seen alive.

The five-metre lengthy, beaked creature’s identification was decided from its color patterns and the form of its cranium, beak and tooth.

Its stays have been positioned in chilly storage while DNA testing takes place, with consultants saying it could take a number of weeks earlier than a last identification is confirmed.

As a result of so few specimens have been discovered and there have been no dwell sightings, little or no is understood in regards to the spade-toothed whale.