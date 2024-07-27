Women’s individual time trial: Chloe Dygert secures third Olympic medal, Grace Brown wins gold

Nice Britain’s Anna Henderson took silver with a time of 41:09.83. At 25, Henderson is making her Olympic debut in Paris and has already earned a medal in her first race. Henderson was beforehand the 2021 British Nationwide Time Trial Champion and runner-up at 2023 Euros.

U.S. star Chloe Dygert battled via an early crash to safe bronze, ending in 41:10.70. Dygert missed out on silver by lower than a second.

Dygert, the 2023 World champion, has battled via excruciating obstacles on her journey to her third Olympic Video games, together with a terrifying crash in September 2020 that almost ended her profession. Dygert additionally underwent coronary heart surgical procedure, suffered from Epstein-Barr virus and battled via foot and Achilles accidents.

The bronze is Dygert’s third Olympic medal however first in highway biking. She joins Rebecca Twigg as the one two People in historical past to safe medals in each highway and monitor biking. Dygert beforehand took silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo within the group pursuit.

Dygert was one in every of 4 opponents to slide and fall on Saturday. As rain continued to pound Paris, opponents had been crashing early and infrequently on the soaked course. Taylor Knibb, who’s competing in each biking and triathlon in Paris, additionally fell. She completed nineteenth with a time of 43:03.46.