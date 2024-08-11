Will Jordan Chiles Lose Bronze Medal After Paris Olympics Controversy?

Gymnastics followers are questioning whether or not Jordan Chiles should return her bronze medal.

The Courtroom of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that they improperly granted Workforce USA’s inquiry relating to Chiles’ flooring routine, reverting her rating again to the preliminary 13.666. The request bumped Chiles, 23, as much as third place from fifth — however that doesn’t imply she’ll lose her medal.

“The Candidates sought a ruling from the CAS Advert hoc Division concluding that the Inquiry was filed past the 1-minute deadline laid out in artwork. 8.5 of FIG 2024 Technical Rules (i.e. 1 minute and 4 seconds) and dismissing the Inquiry as premature, thereby upholding the preliminary rating of 13.666 and adjusting the ultimate rating accordingly,” the assertion reads. “The Candidates additionally sought a conclusion that the penalty of 0.1 for execution imposed on Ms Sabrina Maneca-Voinea was given with out foundation, thereby rising her rating to 13.800, and that the ultimate rating be adjusted accordingly.”

Nevertheless, Workforce Romania apparently requested to permit each their gymnasts and Chiles to be official bronze medalists, sharing third place. “Subsidiarily, the Candidates requested a ruling adjusting the rating of Ms Ana Maria Bărbosu, Ms Sabina Maneca-Voinea and Ms Jordan Chiles by putting all three athletes in third place and the allocation of medals to all three athletes,” the assertion provides.

Per the CAS, it’s now as much as the Worldwide Gymnastics Federation to “decide the rating of the Remaining of the ladies’s Ground train and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above determination.”

Chiles, for her half, appeared to subtly deal with the state of affairs, sharing a trio of damaged coronary heart emojis on her Instagram Story.

“I’m taking this time and eradicating myself from social media for my psychological well being,” she wrote. “Thanks.”

In the course of the Monday, August 5, finals of the ground train occasion, Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles and Bărbosu have been initially named the respective gold, silver and bronze medalists. Chiles, for her half, positioned fifth earlier than Workforce USA requested the judges to reexamine her rating based mostly on the extent of problem of a particular leap. The inquiry was granted, boosting Chiles’ rating to 3rd place.

Workforce Romania, in the meantime, wished to open an investigation after their very own inquiry into Maneca-Voinea’s routine was denied.

USA Gymnastics and its athletes have been “devastated” by the CAS ruling.

“The inquiry into the problem worth of Jordan Chiles’ flooring train routine was filed in good religion and, we believed, in accordance with FIG guidelines to make sure correct scoring,” a Saturday assertion learn. “All through the attraction course of, Jordan has been topic to constant, completely baseless and intensely hurtful assaults on social media.”

The be aware added, “No athlete must be topic to such remedy. We condemn the assaults and those that have interaction, assist or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity each on and off the competitors flooring, and we proceed to face by and assist her.”

Chiles’ Olympic teammate Suni Lee felt the identical, reposting the assertion onto her Instagram Story.

“All this discuss concerning the athlete, what concerning the judges?? Fully unacceptable,” Lee, 21, wrote on Saturday. “That is terrible and I’m gutted for you, Jordan. I acquired your again endlessly, Jo. You’ll ALWAYS be an Olympic champion.”

The bronze was Chiles’ first particular person Olympic medal. She additionally has a gold and a silver medal within the group occasion from the Paris and Tokyo Video games, respectively.