Will Ferrell Reveals Real First Name is John, School Embarrassment

Will Ferrell has revealed why he doesn’t go by his delivery identify.

On the finish of the most recent episode of Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler‘s podcast MeSsy, Ferrell participated in a sport the place his Anchorman co-star analyzed his persona in keeping with his picks for his prime 5 favourite motion pictures. After noticing that Ferrell picked ensemble movies like The Godfather and Shawshank Redemption, “the place any person would have your again,” Applegate famous that the actor could have felt that rising up, he didn’t have “a spot of belonging in a gaggle.”

Ferrell confirmed there was “quite a lot of validity to that” and shared a narrative from his childhood. “You recognize what’s fascinating about that [analysis]? This is sort of a minor factor—it’s probably not even trauma. I keep in mind being so embarrassed as a result of my actual identify is John. John William Ferrell,” he stated.

“The primary day of faculty, it’d be ‘John.’ Like, John Farrell,” the Elf star continued. “It was so embarrassing to me to should say, ‘Right here, however I am going by Will. I don’t go by John.”

Ferrell described the expertise as “excruciating,” including that he hated “having to remind the trainer that I’m not John.” He admitted that trying again, he was perplexed as to why it was “so embarrassing” to make clear that he glided by Will.

When Sigler requested why he didn’t like his delivery identify, Ferrell defined it “wasn’t my selection,” as his mother and father known as him Will regardless of selecting John as his first identify.

Ferrell beforehand revealed his delivery identify whereas showing on The Late Late Present With James Corden in 2020. When requested by the late evening host if his identify appeared on his passport as “William Ferrell,” the actor responded, “Prepare—viral second proper right here: John William Ferrell.” He additionally shared that his father, once in a while, would use the nickname “J.W.”