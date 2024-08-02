Why Dylan Sprouse Refused to Tell a ‘Fat Joke’ on Suite Life

You may rely on actor Dylan Sprouse to talk up when he doesn’t agree together with his strains, one thing that was evident whereas starring on The Suite Lifetime of Zack and Cody within the 2000s.

The actor, 31, refused to make a scripted fats joke towards his pregnant on-screen mother, performed by Kim Rhodes, and through a Thursday, August 1, look on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Stay,” Sprouse revealed why.

“[I] simply don’t actually assume fats jokes are humorous,” Sprouse defined. “There’s a greater joke elsewhere, until you’re speaking about your self.”

Sprouse, who performed Zack alongside his twin brother Cole, who portrayed Cody, stated the one exception was poking enjoyable at himself quite than a costar.

“Except [the joke] is self-referential, which I discover is enjoyable,” he stated. “However in the event you’re pointing the finger at folks and speaking about how they appear, I simply don’t have a tendency to seek out that very humorous on the whole. I believe there’s higher jokes.”

Rhodes, 54, beforehand shared that one among favourite reminiscences on set was Sprouse standing up for her throughout her being pregnant and refusing to say an offensive line. (Rhodes welcomed a daughter with husband Travis Hodges in 2008).

“He simply saved skipping over it,” Rhodes recalled throughout an episode of the “Again to the Greatest” in November, 2023. “It was, like, in the midst of a bit of dialogue, so he saved skipping this chortle line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it.”

The refusal drew the ire from an govt producer who allegedly tried to drive Sprouse to say the road, however the little one star wouldn’t do it.

“He goes, ‘I’d not disrespect any girl that manner, not to mention this girl. You write one thing humorous and I’ll say it.’ That’s my little man,” Rhodes recalled, including that Cole additionally supported her on the time.

Sprouse, who was solely 15 on the time of the incident, joked it was his ego that made him put his foot down and refuse to comply with the script, regardless of the strain from adults concerned within the manufacturing.

“I imply, you’d be amazed at what having your individual present at 11 will do in your confidence,” The Lovely Catastrophe star stated.

He added, “I used to be a huskier younger lad who once more, actually didn’t come into himself till he was like 18. My dad additionally saved us very, very grounded.”

The Suite Lifetime of Zack and Cody aired from 2005 to 2008 earlier than the twins reprised their roles within the spinoff sequence, The Suite Life on Deck, which kicked off in 2008 and ran for 3 seasons.