Who Will Return for Scream VII? What Neve Campbell, More Cast Have Said

What’s your favourite scary film? One other Ghostface is coming to up the kill rely in Scream VII — however who from the OG forged will make an look?

After sitting out from the franchise’s sixth installment, Neve Campbell revealed in March that she can be reprising her position of ultimate woman Sidney Prescott.

“Hello All. I’m so excited to announce this information!!! Sidney Prescott is coming again!!!!” Campbell wrote through Instagram in March. “It’s at all times been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney within the Scream films. My appreciation for these movies and for what they’ve meant to me, has by no means waned. I’m very completely happy and proud to say I’ve been requested, in essentially the most respectful approach, to convey Sidney again to the display and I couldn’t be extra thrilled!!! Properly really I may.”

The unique 1996 movie, directed by Wes Craven, follows highschool scholar Sidney (Campbell) as she’s focused by masked killers who — spoiler alert! — are later revealed to be Sidney’s boyfriend, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), and his BFF Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). David Arquette and Courteney Cox additionally starred as Deputy Dewey Riley and reporter Gale Weathers, respectively.

Craven directed the primary 4 movies earlier than his demise in 2015 — and 12 years after Scream 4 premiered, the franchise was revived with 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI. Though Campbell had a small half in Scream (2022), the torch was handed to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega to change into the brand new ultimate ladies.

Nevertheless, the story will shift again to Campbell’s Sidney for the seventh installment after Ortega and Barrera each exited the venture. Whereas Ortega had scheduling conflicts together with her Netflix sequence Wednesday, Barrera was fired final November following her feedback in regards to the ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas.

Scream VII is reportedly set to start in December, however what different OG forged members will return?

Courteney Cox

After Gale’s brutal struggle with Ghostface in Scream VI, followers had been left questioning what was subsequent for her character.

“I’m not formally signed on,” Cox instructed Selection in September. “I’m not, however there shall be a Scream 7.”

Cox famous that she was “excited” the movie can be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the script for Scream (1996). Scream VII will mark his first time directing a movie for the franchise. “You may’t get higher than that selection,” Cox continued. “It’s going to be enjoyable.”

“They’re rewriting on a regular basis. It’s not like I don’t know what’s occurring,” Cox mentioned about making a ultimate determination.

David Arquette

Dewey was stabbed repeatedly by Ghostface earlier than bleeding to demise in Scream (2022), so it’s possible that the character gained’t be returning for Scream VII.

Nevertheless, Cox — whose character was beforehand married to Dewey within the movies and is Arquette’s ex-wife —feels optimistic about his potential return. “I perceive the explanations they [killed Dewey], however whoa! Speak about a missed character,” she instructed Selection. “Dewey is so liked by Scream followers. They must determine it out.”

Arquette, for his half, doesn’t appear hopeful about Dewey’s return. “I don’t suppose so — I imply, I don’t know!” the actor mentioned. “I suppose there’s an opportunity, however I haven’t gotten any calls or something,” he mentioned in July at Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen.

In July, Arquette solely instructed Us Weekly his ideas about coming again. “I imply I like working with Neve and Courtney. And simply with the ability to play Dewey in any approach,” he mentioned. “I like that Kevin Williamson’s directing. I believe it’s actually going to be particular that he’s part of it. I believe he’s gonna convey a variety of depth to it and ensure this group is actually multidimensional.”

Skeet Ulrich

Much like Dewey, Billy was killed off within the OG movie. When it was revealed he was one of many Ghostface killers (together with Stu), Sidney shot him within the head.

That didn’t cease Ulrich from returning to the franchise for Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) as Sam Carpenter’s (Barrera) father. He seems as part of Sam’s creativeness, telling her to embrace her darkish facet and killer intuition and comply with in his footsteps.

In February, Ulrich instructed Display screen Rant his hopes of returning for Scream VII, noting that he initially deliberate to take action.

“I hoped for precisely that, and that’s type of the concept that was pitched to me a pair years in the past. That it was a three-movie arc, with that in thoughts,” he defined. “Now, I by no means noticed any of the drafts of seven or something [like] that. And I don’t know, I imply, it’s doable that it didn’t embrace any of that as properly. However yeah, that was my hope is that if it was going to imply something, that it immediately impacted the plot.”

Matthew Lillard

Despite the fact that Stu was stabbed and electrocuted by Sidney throwing a TV on his head, followers nonetheless haven’t been satisfied he really died — and have been rallying for the character to make a return for years.

“I stand on the able to serve the franchise because it must be served. Right here’s the excellent news — they don’t want me. I believe it could be enjoyable, nevertheless it’s less than me,” Lillard instructed Collider in the course of the Scream forged panel at Calgary Expo in April.

Williamson, nevertheless, shot down the conspiracy that Stu was nonetheless alive throughout a 2022 interview with Collider, noting that the rumor he survived started when Lillard made a quick cameo within the background of Scream 3.

“No, he’s lifeless. I believe that began due to the school scene, the frat get together scene as a result of he’s standing within the background,” he defined. “He simply came visiting set that evening,” Williamson mentioned.

(But when Billy got here again autopsy, what’s stopping Stu?)

Hayden Panettiere

OK, so Hayden Panettiere won’t have proven up till Scream 4 — not precisely an OG star — however her position as Kirby Reed was so beloved that followers rallied for her return for years earlier than getting their want for Scream VI. Now, they need to see her again once more for Scream VII.

Since Kirby joined Gale as a legacy character in Scream VI and so they each survived the newest homicide spree, some followers consider Kirby’s storyline isn’t over.

That mentioned, Panettiere was vocal about her displeasure with Barrera’s firing, calling it “very unfair and upsetting.”

“After she [spoke out], then a complete bunch of different actors and other people within the trade began to do the identical factor, proper?” Panettiere mentioned in a January interview with The Messenger. “It was virtually like she simply did it sooner than everybody else.”

Panettiere continued, “Melissa is such a badass as a human being and as an actress,” she mentioned. “She was harm by it, however I believe she took it in stride and was very, very gracious about it.”

Patrick Dempsey

Additionally not an OG Scream forged member, however Patrick Dempsey’s character has been a fan favourite since he appeared in Scream 3, the place he performed Detective Mark Kincaid.

Despite the fact that it’s not proven on digital camera, it’s revealed in Scream (2022) that Sidney and Mark are actually married and share three kids.

When requested by Leisure Tonight in July if Dempsey would return for Scream VII, Campbell replied, “Mayhaps, mayhaps. We’ll see.”