Who is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro? Full biography, key accomplishments, controversies & more

Funds negotiations throughout his first yr in workplace have been briefly delayed after a politically embarrassing incident. Because the June 30 deadline neared, the governor, in keeping with a number of accounts, privately negotiated a take care of state Senate Republicans to create a taxpayer-funded faculty voucher plan. Democrats privately mentioned they have been blindsided by the transfer and refused to present their assist to the proposal.

Regardless of Shapiro’s efforts to assuage members of his social gathering, the governor was compelled to desert the plan.

Shapiro scored a serious win on this yr’s finances, securing $500 million for a program to organize websites for industrial or mixed-use developments. Nonetheless, the ultimate deal didn’t embody a number of different key points Shapiro advocated for, together with sustainable funding for public transit and the legalization of adult-use leisure marijuana.

“There have been some issues we didn’t get achieved this time,” Shapiro acknowledged throughout a information convention after signing the finances, “however in a productive democracy, that is how progress is made — by transferring previous partisan politics and having actual conversations collectively.”

Has Josh Shapiro been concerned in any controversies?

One of many few controversies of Shapiro’s tenure as governor got here courtesy of considered one of his oldest allies, his now-former legislative liaison Mike Vereb.

Shapiro and Vereb, a Republican, are each from Montgomery County and served collectively within the state Home. When Shapiro turned legal professional normal, he introduced Vereb on as a prime advisor. And when Shapiro was elected governor, Vereb was one of many few Republicans to affix his employees, this time in a key function because the governor’s emissary to the legislature.

However in September, Vereb resigned. His departure got here shortly after reporters had realized a staffer had filed a criticism towards him alleging harassment that had begun shortly after the beginning of the administration.

Highlight PA realized that the administration had quietly paid out $295,000 to settle the criticism three weeks earlier than Vereb’s abrupt resignation. Shapiro wouldn’t talk about the matter in any element, together with his administration saying solely that it dealt with the matter in knowledgeable and well timed method.

That settlement isn’t the one matter about which Shapiro has been notably tight-lipped. Throughout the board, Shapiro’s administration has been markedly extra opaque than earlier governors’.

As Shapiro ready to take workplace, he had members of his transition crew signal nondisclosure agreements and wouldn’t say who paid for inauguration occasions.

In contrast to his predecessor, who launched detailed day by day schedules, Shapiro has declined to frequently launch details about who he meets with behind the scenes. He additionally categorizes his day by day calendars as “private” papers, which exempts them from the state’s Proper-To-Know Legislation.

The governor additionally loosened a notoriously tight reward ban for his staff whereas arguing it might nonetheless shield towards presents from lobbyists influencing his agenda.

Nevertheless, Shapiro has nonetheless accepted free tickets, together with to the Tremendous Bowl, paid for by unknown donors to a little-known fund managed by Staff PA, a Harrisburg-based nonprofit of which the governor is a co-chair.

He additionally listed tickets to sporting occasions, from long-time donors and lobbyists, as marketing campaign contributions.

The administration has argued that is all in compliance with the state’s ethics and marketing campaign finance legal guidelines, that are among the many most lax within the nation, and that the reward ban doesn’t apply to Staff PA.

Shapiro, one of many nation’s most distinguished Jewish politicians, has additionally taken a central function in condemning antisemitism and what he sees as weak responses to it within the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel, which killed 1,200 individuals.

“I’m pro-the concept of a Jewish homeland, a Jewish state, and I’ll actually do all the pieces in my energy to make sure that Israel is powerful and Israel is fortified and can exist for generations,” Shapiro instructed the New York Occasions.

As protests towards Israel’s battle in Gaza — the place the dying toll now tops 39,000 — have escalated, Shapiro has argued some demonstrations have crossed a line into bigotry.

Amid rising protests towards the battle, the Shapiro administration up to date the workplace’s code of conduct to bar “scandalous” conduct. An e mail accompanying the coverage cited social media posts, boycotts, graffiti, and public confrontations as examples of potential “hate speech” that might not be tolerated.

He additionally backed a bipartisan invoice that might strip state funding from any faculty that divests from Israel.

What’s subsequent for Josh Shapiro?

Earlier than Biden introduced he was stepping down, Shapiro, who has made many appearances as a surrogate for and supporter of Biden, mentioned he stood by the president.

Quickly after Biden introduced he wouldn’t settle for the nomination for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, Shapiro issued an announcement giving her his full assist.

“I’ve recognized Kamala Harris for almost twenty years — we’ve each been prosecutors, we’ve each stood up for the rule of legislation, we’ve each fought for the individuals and delivered outcomes,” Shapiro mentioned in an announcement launched by his marketing campaign workplace.

“Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our assist and she’s going to proceed the work of generations of Individuals who got here earlier than us to good our union, shield our democracy, and advance actual freedom. She has served the nation honorably as Vice President and she or he is able to be President.”

As of Monday morning, Shapiro was scheduled to look at a day information convention in Pittsburgh to announce the recipients of federal air pollution discount grants.