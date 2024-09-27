Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Husband? Singer Weds Alligator Tour Guide

Lana Del Rey has shocked followers by secretly marrying alligator tour information Jeremy Dufrene.

The “Born to Die” singer and Dufrene exchanged vows by the water in Des Allemands, Louisiana, per the U.Okay. newspaper Day by day Mail. This is similar bayou the place Dufrene operates his swamp boat excursions.

Del Rey, whose actual identify is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, walked down the aisle along with her dad, Robert Grant, in tow. They had been joined by their family and friends, together with Del Rey’s sister, Caroline Grant, and brother Charlie Hill-Grant.

Info offered to weekly journal Individuals by the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Courtroom, the couple obtained a wedding license on September 23. When it was issued, Del Rey and Dufrene had solely 30 days to make use of it earlier than it expired.

Del Rey has all the time saved her private life considerably personal, regardless of her fame. Whereas she has had high-profile relationships, her marriage to an alligator tour information has captured public consideration. Newsweek emailed a spokesperson for Del Rey for touch upon Friday.

Lana Del Rey performs throughout day two of Studying Competition 2024 at Richfield Avenue on August 24, 2024, in Studying, England. The singer has shocked followers by secretly marrying alligator tour information Jeremy Dufrene.

Lana Del Rey performs throughout day two of Studying Competition 2024 at Richfield Avenue on August 24, 2024, in Studying, England. The singer has shocked followers by secretly marrying alligator tour information Jeremy Dufrene.

Dufrene works as a captain for Arthur’s Airboat Excursions. The corporate says that he leads guests by the marshes and swamps, offering them with a close-up take a look at the native wildlife.

Whereas some individuals is likely to be shocked by what looks as if a sudden wedding ceremony, Del Rey and Dufrene have recognized one another for a lot of years, in response to social media.

The “Summertime Unhappiness” singer posted pictures with Dufrene on Fb in 2019 after happening one among his wildlife excursions.

“Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Excursions,” she captioned the snaps.

In Might 2024, Lana Del Rey hinted at her relationship with the alligator tour information by tagging him in an Instagram publish that featured a photograph of the singer alongside her two siblings.

“Household w[ith] my man @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay,” the caption reads.

By August 2024, their relationship appeared extra public when a TikTok person shared a brief video of Del Rey strolling hand-in-hand with Dufrene at Leeds Competition within the U.Okay., the place she was headlining. Then, on September 7, the singer made their romance official when the couple attended mannequin Karen Elson’s wedding ceremony to Electrical Woman Studios proprietor Lee Foster and had been photographed holding palms as they left the occasion.

In keeping with varied publications, Dufrene has additionally shared a photograph of Del Rey to his personal Instagram account. Nonetheless, on the time of writing, this was personal.

It has been an enormous yr for Del Rey, who not solely has been headlining main festivals world wide, rubbing shoulders with A-listers on the Met Gala in New York Metropolis on Might 6 but in addition featured on a powerful record; her 2019 album Norman F****** Rockwell! was quantity 79 on Apple Music’s 100 Greatest Albums.

Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill took the highest spot and was celebrated for its profound influence on the religious and cultural panorama since its launch in 1998.