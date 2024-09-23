White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox tied the post-1900 MLB file of 120 losses by the 1962 enlargement New York Mets on Sunday when the San Diego Padres received 4-2 by rallying for 3 runs within the eighth inning, capped by Fernando Tatis Jr.’s towering residence run.

The White Sox (36-120) had taken a 2-1 lead on residence runs by Korey Lee and Miguel Vargas off Yu Darvish, however that lead rapidly disappeared within the eighth.

This defeat got here a day after the White Sox tied the American League file of 119 losses set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers.

The 1899 Cleveland Spiders maintain the foremost league file for losses at 20-134.

Interim supervisor Grady Sizemore didn’t handle the group afterward.

“No loss is nice,” he mentioned. “It’s not one thing that we’re centered on. I feel everybody outdoors this clubhouse is extra obsessive about it than us. The best way we spin is to place this one behind us and prepare for the collection again residence.”

With yet another loss of their last six video games, the White Sox will maintain the modern-day file outright. They end with three at residence towards the Los Angeles Angels starting Tuesday night time and end with three at Detroit, which is within the AL wild-card hunt.

“I suppose whenever you lose 120 it’s simpler to brush it off, however it (stinks) to undergo it, however that’s the place we’re at,” veteran Andrew Benintendi mentioned.

The Padres (90-66) clinched their first 90-win season since 2010, after they completed 90-72 however missed the postseason because of a brutal September collapse.

The Padres diminished their magic quantity to at least one for clinching their third postseason berth since 2020.

The Padres management their very own future going right into a three-game collection on the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday night time, however must win out to clinch the division title. Whereas the Dodgers have a three-game lead over the Padres, San Diego owns the tiebreaker. San Diego has a three-game lead over Arizona for the NL’s high wild card. The Padres end with three video games at Arizona subsequent weekend.

Some within the sellout crowd of 45,197 started chanting “Beat L.A.!” because the Padres gamers and employees saluted the followers after the ultimate residence regular-season sport. San Diego set the franchise attendance file of three,314,593 in 80 video games.

“We’re by no means out and that’s most likely because the first week that we performed baseball this 12 months,” Tatis mentioned. “What we have now been doing over right here is absolutely particular. We’ve got the expertise to go all the way in which. However it’s time to deal with enterprise sooner or later at a time.”

The Padres tied it at 2 when Donovan Solano and pinch-hitter Luis Arraez hit consecutive doubles opening the eighth towards Fraser Ellard (2-3). Arraez superior on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly.

Tatis then drove a towering shot into the left area stands, his twentieth homer of the season.

“It felt superb. It felt like I confirmed it that manner after I hit it,” mentioned Tatis, who had an exuberant trot after the 389-foot blast, together with stutter-stepping into third base.

White Sox rookie Sean Burke held the Padres to at least one run and two hits in six innings in simply his third huge league look and second begin. He struck out eight and walked one.

“Burke threw a hell of a sport,” Benintendi mentioned. “They’ve received plenty of good bats up and down that lineup, guys which have performed a very long time and as soon as they get the lead with that bullpen, it looks like its just about over at this level.”

Lee, who grew up in northern San Diego County, hit a line shot homer to left with one out within the third, his eleventh.

Profar tied it when he hit an opposite-field shot to left with one out within the backside of the inning. It was his twenty fourth, extending his career-best.

The White Sox jumped again forward on Vargas’ homer to left-center with one out within the sixth, his fifth.

Darvish turned the primary Japanese-born participant to succeed in 2,000 profession strikeouts when he fanned Jacob Amaya within the third. With 9 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings on Sunday, he pushed his 12-season MLB whole to (2003). He walked 9 whereas permitting two runs and three hits.

Robert Suarez, who has struggled these days, pitched the ninth for his thirty fourth save.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA) is scheduled to begin Tuesday night time within the opener of a three-game residence collection towards the Los Angeles Angels, who will go along with RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56).

Padres: RHP Michael King (12-9, 3.04) is ready to begin Tuesday night time’s opener of a three-game collection on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

