White & Case advises Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and BSF Capital on Rasan IPO

International legislation agency White & Case LLP has suggested Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and BSF Capital (previously Saudi Fransi Capital) as joint monetary advisors, underwriters and bookrunners on the preliminary public providing and itemizing on the Most important Market of the Saudi Change (Tadawul) of Rasan Data Know-how Firm, a number one fintech and innovator in Saudi Arabia’s insurance coverage trade.

One of many first choices by a fintech agency in Saudi Arabia, it was 129.1 instances oversubscribed and attracted US$29 billion in orders, with the whole worth of the providing amounting to round SAR 841 million (roughly US$224 million).

BSF Capital additionally acted as the only lead supervisor on the transaction and different monetary establishments concerned included Banque Saudi Fransi and Al-Rajhi Financial institution, as receiving brokers.

The White & Case staff which suggested on the transaction was led by companion Sami Al-Louzi (Dubai) and included companion Laura Sizemore (London), counsel Jad Slim and associates Husam Azhar (Riyadh), Hamzeh Al Rasheed, Cassy Raby (each Dubai) and Andrew Scott (London).

