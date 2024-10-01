Where to Buy Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour Tickets

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Contemporary off profitable Grammy and Oscar awards for her Barbie observe, Billie Eilish is hitting the highway to assist her third studio album, Hit Me Arduous and Tender.

The THR Platinum Participant kicked off her Hit Me Arduous and Tender Tour on Sept. 29 in Québec, and stops embody over 70 dates in North America and Europe. Tickets can be found for choose dates on-line at Ticketmaster.

Eilish can also be taking steps to make sure that her followers can purchase tickets pretty. In keeping with Ticketmaster, all tickets are solely out there in cell format and shall be “restricted from switch.”

“The artist desires to offer followers, not scalpers, one of the best likelihood to purchase tickets at face worth,” notes Ticketmaster Eilish’s live performance ticket pages. “To assist obtain this, the tour shall be utilizing Ticketmaster’s Face Worth Trade the place, if wanted, you may resell your ticket to different followers on the unique worth paid.”

Under, maintain studying for extra on the place to seek out sold-out tickets to Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Arduous and Tender tour.

The place to Purchase Tickets On-line for Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Arduous and Tender Tour

Common and Face Worth Trade tickets for choose dates of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Arduous and Tender Tour can be found at Ticketmaster.

The place to Purchase Offered-Out Billie Eilish Tickets: Finest Promo Codes

Followers can discover sold-out Billie Eilish tickets at third-party resale platforms together with Gametime, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Community and VividSeats. Pricing ranges from $88 for tickets in Denver to $416 and up for flooring seats in Los Angeles.

These on the lookout for one of the best offers on resale Billie Eilish tickets can save as much as $300 at Ticket Community with orders of $1,000 or extra utilizing code THR300. See beneath for extra of one of the best promo codes on Hit Me Arduous and Tender tickets beneath.

SeatGeek: Uuse THR‘s unique code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up

Uuse THR‘s unique code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up VividSeats : Use code THR2024 for $20 off

Use code THR2024 for $20 off Ticket Liquidator: Use code TLSummer15 for 15 p.c off

Use code TLSummer15 for 15 p.c off Ticket Community: Use THR150 for $150 off orders of $500 and up or THR300 for $300 off purchases of $1,000 or extra

Hit Me Arduous and Tender: The Tour U.S. and Worldwide Dates

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Arduous and Tender worldwide tour kicks off in Canada earlier than making its means by the East Coast to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh, New York and extra. Midwest dates embody Chicago, Omaha, Cincinnati, Kansas Metropolis and others, whereas one of many few Southern stops (to date) is Atlanta. For now, there are not any stops in Texas or Florida, and followers are speculating that the singer is avoiding these states on account of their anti-abortion legal guidelines. The singer then heads to Australia in February 2025, adopted by reveals throughout Europe by July 2025, together with in Paris, London, Berlin, Prague, Dublin, Bologna and others.

Under, maintain studying for the complete record of cities and dates for Billie Eilish’s 2024/2025 Hit Me Arduous and Tender world tour, and purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Can’t discover tickets at your native venue? Make it a trip (followers of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have donethe similar) by reserving a less expensive seat exterior of your metropolis and planning an itinerary across the present by Tripadvisor, Expedia and different journey reserving websites.

September/October 2024 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

Sept. 29 Centre Videotron, Québec, Canada

Centre Videotron, Québec, Canada Oct. 1-2 Scotiabank Area, Toronto, ON, Canada

Scotiabank Area, Toronto, ON, Canada Oct. 4 CFG Financial institution Area, Baltimore, MD

CFG Financial institution Area, Baltimore, MD Oct 5 Wells Fargo Middle, Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Middle, Philadelphia, PA Oct. 7 Little Caesars Area, Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Area, Detroit, MI Oct. 9 Prudential Middle, Newark, NJ

Prudential Middle, Newark, NJ Oct. 11 TD Backyard, Boston, MA

TD Backyard, Boston, MA Oct. 13 PPG Paints Area, Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Area, Pittsburgh, PA Oct. 16-18 Madison Sq. Backyard, New York, NY

November 2024 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

Nov. 2-3 State Farm Area, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Area, Atlanta, GA Nov. 6 Bridgestone Area, Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Area, Nashville, TN Nov. 8 Heritage Financial institution Middle, Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Financial institution Middle, Cincinnati, OH Nov. 10-11 XCEL Vitality Middle, St. Paul, MN

XCEL Vitality Middle, St. Paul, MN Nov. 13-14 United Middle, Chicago, IL

United Middle, Chicago, IL Nov. 16 T-Cellular Middle, Kansas Metropolis, MO

T-Cellular Middle, Kansas Metropolis, MO Nov. 17 CHI Well being Middle, Omaha, NE

CHI Well being Middle, Omaha, NE Nov. 19-20 Ball Area, Denver, CO

December 2024 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

Dec. 3 Rogers Area, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Rogers Area, Vancouver, BC, Canada Dec. 5-6 Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA

Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA Dec. 8 Moda Middle, Portland, OR

Moda Middle, Portland, OR Dec. 10-11 Sap Middle at San Jose, CA

Sap Middle at San Jose, CA Dec. 13 Desert Diamond Area, Glendale, AZ

Desert Diamond Area, Glendale, AZ Dec. 15-17, 20-21 Kia Discussion board, Los Angeles, CA

February 2025 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

Feb. 18-19, 21-22 Brisbane Leisure Middle, Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane Leisure Middle, Brisbane, Australia Feb. 24-25, 27-28 Quodos Financial institution Area, Sydney, Australia

March 2025 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

March 4-5, 7-8 Rod Laver Area, Melbourne, Australia

April 2025 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

April 23-24 Avicii Area, Stockholm, Sweden

Avicii Area, Stockholm, Sweden April 26 Telenor Area, Oslo, Norway

Telenor Area, Oslo, Norway April 28-29 Royal Area, Copenhagen, Denmark

Could 2025 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

Could 2 Zag Area, Hanover, Germany

Zag Area, Hanover, Germany Could 4-5, 7 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands Could 9 Uber Area, Berlin, Germany

Uber Area, Berlin, Germany Could 29-30 Lanxess Area, Colone, Germany

June 2025 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates

June 1 O2 Area, Prague, Czech Republic

O2 Area, Prague, Czech Republic June 3-4 Tauron Area, Kraków, Poland

Tauron Area, Kraków, Poland June 6 Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria June 8 Unipol Area, Bologna, Italy

Unipol Area, Bologna, Italy June 10-11 Accor Area, Paris, France

Accor Area, Paris, France June 14-15 Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

July 2025 Billie Eilish Hit Me Arduous and Tender World Tour Dates