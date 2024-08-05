Where to Buy, Best Deals

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Earlier this yr, L’Oreal unveiled a game-changing new hair gadget that landed on our Better of CES 2024 record: the Colorsonic, a mess-free hair coloring gadget that allows you to brush on everlasting hair colour at house.

Beforehand solely accessible on the magnificence firm’s web site, the L’Oreal Colorsonic is now available for purchase in shops and on-line at Goal for $125. Choose cartridges are on sale for a restricted time for $29.99 (reg. $31.49) and embrace sufficient product for a full software or three touch-ups, plus after-color conditioner. They colour cartridges are presently accessible in 20 shades: three black, 5 blonde, 10 brown and two brown/pink, with formulation freed from ammonia, parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and silicones. L’Oreal ultimately plans to supply as much as 40 colour choices.

At CES 2024 (the place L’Oreal was the keynote presenter), model ambassador Eva Longoria helped introduce the Colorsonic from house, calling it “life-changing, game-changing” throughout her video demonstration. ”

“It’s not lockdown anymore, however I nonetheless colour my hair at house,” the Determined Housewives star advised the gang in a pre-recorded iPhone video at CES 2024. “Generally I’d dread it a little bit bit as a result of it’s sort of a manufacturing, you gotta get the gloves out, you gotta get a towel that you simply’re gonna sacrifice in case something drips down … however these days are gone. At the moment I’m utilizing Colorsonic by L’Oreal, an automated coloring brush. It’s a colour machine, so the colour mixes itself and all I’ve to do is brush it on. It’s really easy, and my fingers aren’t even soiled. It’s wonderful … and it’s really easy to get the again [of your hair] now [and] What used to take half-hour in my home, now takes 5 minutes.”

It really works like this: Insert your colour cartridge into the Colorsonic, press the button and comb the gadget via your hair for immediate outcomes. Per L’Oreal, the gadget’s bristles “components and saturates each hair strands and distributes colour evenly, even in hard-to-reach areas.” The gadget works on all hair textures, lengths and kinds, and indicator lights let you already know when your cartridge is sort of empty or if the gadget’s battery is low.

L’Oreal first introduced the gadget at CES 2022 and at last unveiled it at this yr’s tech conference.

Goal consumers can even save on the newly launched Colorsonic. Members of the retailer’s free-to-join Circle rewards program get 5 % off; create an account along with your title and e-mail handle right here. One other perk while you store on the mass retailer? On-line purchases are eligible without spending a dime native pick-up through Goal’s Drive-Up or in retailer (so that you would possibly as nicely test off your grocery record, too).

Store the brand new L’Oreal Colorsonic and choose cartridges beneath, and see the total lineup at Goal right here.