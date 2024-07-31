Whene to Buy Olivia Rodrigo ‘Guts’ World Tour Intuit Dome LA Tickets

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Livvies who missed out on requesting Silver Star tickets for Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World Tour can nonetheless save on sold-out tickets.

Though the $25 seats for the famous person’s newly-added Los Angeles reveals are now not obtainable, among the best offers proper now on Olivia Rodrigo live performance tickets is at Ticket Community, which is completely providing THR readers $150 off orders of $500 with code THR150 or $300 off $1,000 and up with code THR300.

The “Vampire” singer kicked off her worldwide tour in February to help her sophomore album, Guts. The tour takes the 21-year-old former Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence star by North America and Europe, and choose dates will function particular friends The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf.

Followers in choose cities may rating unique merch at Dr. Martens’ Guts World Tour Bus Expertise, the place customers can rating 15 % off purchases, get pleasure from a customization station and rating a free pair of tour-inspired shoelaces at choose shops and dates.

Beneath, preserve studying for extra of one of the best offers on Guts World Tour live performance tickets, plus a few of the coolest merch for Olivia Rodrigo followers.

The right way to Get Bought-Out Tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour 2024

Though reveals at the moment are offered out on Ticketmaster, followers can nonetheless purchase Olivia Rodrigo tickets at third-party resale platforms similar to GameTime, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Community and VividSeats. As talked about above, among the best offers on Guts World Tour tickets is at Ticket Community whenever you use THR‘s unique promo code THR150 to save lots of $150 off orders of $500 or THR300 to get $300 off $1,000 and up.

In search of extra of one of the best Olivia Rodrigo ticket offers? You may get promo codes for reductions at SeatGeek (use THR‘s unique code HOLLYWOOD10 for $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up), VividSeats (use code THR2024 for $20 off), Ticket Liquidator (save 15 % off with code TLSummer15) and Ticket Community (save $10 off with code TNTIX).

For many who don’t thoughts ready till the final minute, it’s potential discover massively discounted tickets on the identical day because the present. (We beforehand noticed seats for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concert events going for as little as $200 simply hours earlier than the reveals began.)

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour: Dates, Cities

Rodrigo’s North American leg consists of stops in Phoenix, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, and different U.S. and Canadian cities. Her worldwide leg began April 30, 2024, with reveals in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and extra European venues earlier than heading again to the States in July. The singer will shut out her North American dates with six reveals in Los Angeles in August earlier than heading to Asia and Australia in September and October.

Beneath, see the present checklist of dates for the Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour and store the musician’s music and merch. And if all else fails, you possibly can at all times get a front-row expertise with the star’s unique Sony LinkBuds S earbuds (obtainable at Amazon, Greatest Purchase and Goal), that are tuned particularly for listening to her two albums precisely as she supposed.

July 2024 Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Dates

July 19 Wells Fargo Heart, Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Heart, Philadelphia, PA July 20 Capital One Area, Washington, DC

Capital One Area, Washington, DC July 23 State Farm Area, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Area, Atlanta, GA July 24 Rupp Area, Lexington, KY

Rupp Area, Lexington, KY July 26 T-Cell Heart, Kansas Metropolis, MO

T-Cell Heart, Kansas Metropolis, MO July 27 Paycom Heart, Oklahoma Metropolis, OK

Paycom Heart, Oklahoma Metropolis, OK July 30 Ball Area, Denver, CO

Ball Area, Denver, CO July 31 Delta Heart, Salt Lake Metropolis, UT

August 2024 Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Dates

Aug. 2-3 Chase Heart, San Francisco, CA

Chase Heart, San Francisco, CA Aug. 6-7 Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA

Local weather Pledge Area, Seattle, WA Aug. 9 Rogers Area, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Rogers Area, Vancouver, BC, Canada Aug. 10 Moda Heart, Portland, OR

Moda Heart, Portland, OR Aug. 13-14, 16-17 Kia Discussion board, Los Angeles, CA

Kia Discussion board, Los Angeles, CA Aug. 20-21 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA

September 2024 Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Dates