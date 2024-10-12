When is Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1? Date, Time and Lineups

Who’s sizzling and who shouldn’t be?

Mets: Alonso homered twice in 4 NLDS video games, each of them to the alternative subject. He has been on fireplace since going deep to offer the Mets the lead in Wild Card Collection Sport 3 in Milwaukee. Nimmo went 4-for-14 with a homer in the course of the NLDS and has been sizzling for the previous two weeks. Lindor, after all, has developed a knack for coming via in moments huge and small, as evidenced by his NLDS Sport 4 grand slam and his .906 OPS throughout that sequence. However nobody is hotter than Vientos, who had a number of hits in all 4 NLDS video games and batted .563 for the spherical.