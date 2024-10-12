When is Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 1? Date, Time and Lineups

NEW YORK — Again in late Could, when the Mets final noticed the Dodgers, the sequence modified their season. The Dodgers swept the Mets in three video games, prompting shortstop Francisco Lindor to name a players-only assembly at Citi Discipline.
The group spoke to one another about accountability. To this present day, many Mets credit score that assembly for the turnaround that adopted.
The most effective-of-seven sequence will start Sunday night in Los Angeles.
“It’s not going to be simple,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo mentioned on clinch evening, when requested a few matchup towards both NL West staff. “None of that is. That’s what postseason’s all about. However we like our possibilities towards anyone.”
The Dodgers received 4 of the six regular-season matchups towards the Mets. They’re the highest general seed, and so they function the game’s finest participant in Shohei Ohtani. The Mets are the bottom seed on the NL facet of the bracket. However that doesn’t fairly inform the story of those two groups, because the Dodgers have battled accidents all 12 months, significantly to their rotation, whereas the Mets have produced MLB’s finest report since Could 30 — the day after their final sequence towards the Dodgers ended.
The Mets even have some fortuitous latest historical past on their facet. In 2015, an underdog Mets staff waltzed into Chavez Ravine and upset the Dodgers within the decisive Sport 5 of the NL Division Collection, then made all of it the best way to the World Collection. They wish to do one thing related this time round.
However the perennially contending Dodgers produce other concepts. They need to show that regardless of all of the adversity they’ve confronted this season, they’ve what it takes to run deep into October and add a second World Collection title within the final 5 seasons.
“We will rejoice tonight, as you may see,” Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts mentioned after the Sport 5 win over the Padres. “However the job’s not achieved, and you will notice the main target, the hearth going ahead, with the expectation to win eight extra video games. And that Mets staff is enjoying actually good baseball, however we’ll be prepared.”
Right here’s every little thing it’s essential find out about Sport 5.
When is the sport and the way can I watch it?
Sport 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
All video games can be found within the U.S. on MLB.TV (authentication to a taking part Pay TV supplier is required). Stay video games are additionally obtainable in choose international locations exterior the U.S. For full particulars, click on right here.
Who’re the beginning pitchers?
Mets: The Mets are deciding between three totally rested choices for Sport 1: Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and Luis Severino. All have their execs and cons and may begin the primary three NLCS video games in some order. The Mets intend to announce their determination on Saturday.
Dodgers: The Dodgers weren’t able to announce a Sport 1 starter, however all indicators level to Jack Flaherty getting the ball. The appropriate-hander wasn’t used Friday and can be lined as much as begin.
What are the beginning lineups?
Mets: All through the Wild Card Collection and NLDS, supervisor Carlos Mendoza’s each day lineup choices have been easy. Not counting what has basically been a DH platoon between J.D. Martinez and Jesse Winker, Mendoza used the identical personnel in six of the staff’s seven video games throughout these rounds. However issues will develop extra difficult within the NLCS with second baseman Jeff McNeil prone to return from a wrist damage. It’s unclear how Mendoza plans to work McNeil in at second base and proper subject, since Jose Iglesias and Starling Marte have each been enjoying effectively.
Dodgers: The Dodgers are coping with some accidents to Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas, however they need to be lining up nearly the identical as they did in Sport 5 of the NLDS towards the Padres. Kiké Hernández has earned a spot within the lineup transferring ahead, which may imply Rojas’ enjoying time might be restricted.
How will the bullpens line up after every staff’s starter?
Mets: Given off-days from Thursday via Saturday, the Mets will enter the NLCS that includes as recent a bullpen as they’ve had at any level since mid-September. Everybody needs to be obtainable, although that doesn’t imply there aren’t any issues. High of the record is nearer Edwin Díaz, who has had just one clear inning since Sept. 21. In the course of the 2024 postseason, Díaz has walked 5 of the 17 batters he confronted. One of many Mets’ prime priorities might be getting him proper.
Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek will proceed to function as Díaz’s prime setup males. The Mets even have left-hander David Peterson to deploy as something from a high-leverage, left-on-left weapon to a multi-inning size possibility.
Dodgers: It was a protracted NLDS for the bullpen, but it surely performed a monumental function within the Dodgers ending up the sequence with 24 consecutive scoreless innings towards probably the greatest offenses within the Majors. Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips and Michael Kopech would be the huge right-handed choices for Los Angeles. Anthony Banda and Alex Vesia, assuming he’s wholesome, will proceed to deal with the principle tasks from the left facet.
Any accidents of be aware?
Mets: McNeil is near-certain to be on the energetic roster after he wraps up play in a single final Arizona Fall League sport on Saturday. The second baseman/outfielder has been out since Sept. 6 because of a fractured proper wrist, however he rejoined the staff final weekend and has been taking part in each day baseball actions ever since. McNeil appeared within the AFL on Friday and is scheduled to take action once more on Saturday. He’ll fly straight from there to Los Angeles.
Lindor nonetheless receives each day remedy on a again damage he sustained in mid-September. However nowadays, it barely bothers him. He’s basically again to being a full-strength participant.
Dodgers: Freeman may very well be restricted because the sequence wears on as he continues to play via a badly sprained proper ankle, however the star first baseman needs to be prepared for Sport 1 on Sunday. Rojas is coping with a tear in his left adductor and will come off the bench as a pinch-hitter or defensive alternative. As for Vesia, the left-hander will bear additional testing on his left facet on Saturday after exiting earlier than the eighth inning on Friday with what the Dodgers are hoping is a cramp.
Who’s sizzling and who shouldn’t be?
Mets: Alonso homered twice in 4 NLDS video games, each of them to the alternative subject. He has been on fireplace since going deep to offer the Mets the lead in Wild Card Collection Sport 3 in Milwaukee. Nimmo went 4-for-14 with a homer in the course of the NLDS and has been sizzling for the previous two weeks. Lindor, after all, has developed a knack for coming via in moments huge and small, as evidenced by his NLDS Sport 4 grand slam and his .906 OPS throughout that sequence. However nobody is hotter than Vientos, who had a number of hits in all 4 NLDS video games and batted .563 for the spherical.
As for the not-so-hot Mets, they’ve been clustered within the backside third of New York’s lineup. Marte, Alvarez and Taylor mixed to bat .135 within the NLDS with out an extra-base hit.
Dodgers: Maybe no one on the Dodgers likes October greater than Kiké Hernández, who now has 14 profession postseason homers following his second-inning drive off Yu Darvish in Sport 5 of the NLDS. Teoscar Hernández has additionally been enormous for the Dodgers this postseason, with a pair of clutch homers.
The Dodgers may use some extra offensive manufacturing from Muncy, Smith and Edman, all of whom struggled at occasions towards the Padres. Ohtani may also look to bounce again from his first three-strikeout postseason sport.
The rest followers may need to know?
• The Mets and Dodgers have met thrice in October, relationship to a 1988 NLCS win for Los Angeles in what’s nonetheless thought of one of many best postseason sequence. The Mets earned some revenge within the 2006 NLDS, sweeping the Dodgers, and once more in a extremely entertaining 2015 NLDS win.
• One subplot of this sequence would be the efficiency of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was glorious for the Dodgers in NLDS Sport 5. The Mets have been reportedly the one staff to match Los Angeles’ $325 million provide final offseason to Yamamoto. Now, the Mets will look to attain a win off him within the postseason.
• Whereas the Mets led baseball with a 67-40 report from Could 30 via the top of the season, the Dodgers weren’t far behind, at 62-42. Each ranked in MLB’s prime 5 over that stretch.