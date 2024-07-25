When do the Olympics start and end? See the schedule for the 2024 Paris Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to kick off quickly, with a schedule stuffed with sporting occasions. This is every little thing it’s good to find out about when this summer time’s Olympics will begin and finish.

The Olympics will formally open in Paris on the night time of Friday, July 26 and proceed via Sunday, Aug. 11, though some group occasions began on July 24. The July 26 opening ceremony will probably be held on the Seine river, which flows although Paris. The closing ceremony, which features a parade of flags and athletes, will happen on Aug. 11.

This {photograph} reveals the countdown clock for the 2024 Paris Video games, indicating 30 days earlier than the beginning of the opening ceremony, in entrance of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP by way of Getty Photos



When is the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer season Olympics will probably be distinctive. In keeping with organizers, the July 26 occasion would be the first Olympic opening ceremony held exterior of a stadium. The Tokyo opening ceremony final time round was held in a largely empty stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Paris, athletes will parade in boats down the Seine river. The flotilla will start at 7:30 p.m. native time on Friday, July 26,, which is 1:30 p.m. Jap within the U.S. and 10:30 a.m. on the West Coast.

An estimated 94 boats will journey alongside the just about four-mile route as a part of the ceremony, with delegations and performers becoming a member of athletes on the Seine, in response to organizers. Round 10,500 athletes representing 206 Nationwide Olympic Committees are collaborating within the Video games.

One boat amongst a fleet of 55 participates in a technical navigation rehearsal on the Seine River for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Video games, in Paris, on June 17, 2024. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP by way of Getty Photos



Round 120 heads of state, royals and different leaders may also attend the opening ceremony.

When is the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics?

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer season Olympics will probably be on Sunday, Aug. 11, starting at 2 p.m. Jap, within the Stade de France. It’s going to characteristic a parade of flags, a parade of athletes and victory ceremonies, amongst different occasions. The closing ceremony in Tokyo lasted for about three hours.

When is gymnastics on the 2024 Paris Video games?

Creative gymnastics occasions are scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 1, after which once more from Aug. 3-5. Rhythmic gymnastics occasions, a female-only occasion, are scheduled for Aug. 8-10. Creative and rhythmic gymnastics take a look at totally different expertise and use totally different tools.

All trampoline gymnastics occasions are scheduled for Aug. 2, the day begins with the ladies’s {qualifications}, adopted by the ladies’s closing. Then comes the boys’s {qualifications} and the boys’s closing in a while Aug. 2.

Simone Biles practices forward of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Workforce Gymnastics Trials at Goal Heart on June 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. / Getty Photos



Ladies’s inventive gymnastics, that includes athletes together with U.S. star Simone Biles, entails 4 core occasions: beam, vault, uneven bars and ground train. Males’s inventive gymnastics options eight occasions throughout six items of apparatus: rings, vault, pommel horse, horizontal bar, parallel bars and ground train. There are two further occasions to check the general ability of the male gymnasts.

There are two classes of competitors in Olympic rhythmic gymnastics, particular person all-around ladies and group all-around ladies. It showcases ability, flexibility and musicality utilizing balls, hoops, golf equipment and ribbons.

When is soccer on the 2024 Paris Video games?

Some who go to examine the Olympics schedule for soccer could also be confused: The game is listed below soccer, as it’s recognized in many of the world.

The occasions began earlier than the official opening ceremony on July 26 due to the variety of matches within the match. Matches are scheduled for many days in the course of the Video games, with the total listings and outcomes obtainable on-line.

An summary of the Olympics schedule for 2024

Competitors truly started two days earlier than the opening ceremony, on July 24, with preliminary rounds in archery, soccer, handball and rugby. The swimming occasions will run in the course of the first week of the Video games from July 27 via Aug. 4, with observe and subject occasions happening from July 1 to Aug. 11.

The marathon is historically the final athletic occasion.

Quincy Wilson, 16, is the youngest American male to grow to be a part of the Olympic observe group. / Getty Photos



Whereas a full schedule is offered on-line, the Paris Video games organizers be aware that it’s topic to alter.

Wednesday, July 24

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Sunday, July 28

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 4

Monday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 11

Will the Olympics TV schedule be stay or delayed?

There will probably be each stay and tape-delayed protection of the Olympics airing on TV. No less than 9 hours of protection will probably be broadcast every day from 9 a.m. to six p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. Some occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream occasions from the 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies and each Olympic basketball recreation.

2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris Extra Extra