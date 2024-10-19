When Do New Episodes Air?

CBS’ firefighter drama “Hearth Nation” is lighting these up in Season 3, with returning stars and a few newbies becoming a member of the squad.

The collection, which was impressed by star Max Thieriot’s experiences rising up in Northern California fireplace nation, picks up Season 3 on the day of Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego’s (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding ceremony. When a fireplace breaks out and threatens the lives of these round, the staff jumps into motion to place out the flames.

There’s lots of drama heating up within the third season; take a look at the place and how you can watch it beneath.

When does “Hearth Nation” Season 3 come out?

Season 3 of “Hearth Nation” comes out on Friday, Oct. 18 on CBS at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

The place is “Hearth Nation” streaming?

Season 3 of “Hearth Nation” can be streaming completely on Paramount+. New episodes of the firefighter drama will land on the platform the day after it airs on CBS on Fridays.

If viewers have a Paramount+ subscription bundled with Showtime, they’ll be capable to stream the present reside together with the community broadcast.

Seasons 1 and a couple of of “Hearth Nation” are additionally at the moment streaming on Paramount+.

What number of episodes are in “Hearth Nation” Season 3?

CBS has but to substantiate the quantity of episodes that can be in Season 3, however it’s anticipated to be a full season. Right here’s the episode launch schedule thus far:

Season 3, Episode 1: “What the Bride Stated” — Friday, Oct. 18

Season 3, Episode 2: “Firing Squad” — Friday, Oct. 25

What’s “Hearth Nation” about?

Right here’s CBS’ official description of “Hearth Nation”: ‘Hearth Nation’ stars Max Thieriot (‘Seal Workforce’) as Bode Leone, a younger convict looking for redemption and a shortened jail sentence by becoming a member of a jail launch firefighting program in Northern California, the place he and different inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish huge, unpredictable wildfires throughout the area. It’s a high-risk, high-reward task, and the warmth is turned up when Bode is assigned to this system in his rural hometown, the place he was as soon as a golden all-American son till his troubles started. Years in the past, Bode burned down every part in his life, leaving city with a giant secret. Now he’s again, with the rap sheet of a legal and the audacity to consider in an opportunity for redemption with Cal Hearth.

Who’s within the “Hearth Nation” solid?

The principle solid of “Hearth Nation” consists of Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer. Newcomers embody Jared Padalecki and Leven Rambin.

